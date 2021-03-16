danielfaulknor: So you're wanting to turn button presses into PC Keyboard inputs? Teensy seems like a good option - https://www.pjrc.com/teensy/td_keyboard.html I'm using a couple of Teensy 3.5's for projects and they seem just fine, though I am moving to ESP32 to add wifi

Cheers for the reply.

Yes, I'm thinking or making a few on/off switches, button presses and dials on a panel to interact with simulator.

Jaycar and AliExpress have a variety of switches super cheap and a Teensy itself seems cheap too.

If you don't mind, I have a few questions:

1: What's the programming language or what's is based on? (I'm familiar with basic VB.NET and intermediate PHP, Mysql)

2: Is it tricky/hard to wire up? What tools to you need?

3: Could you have multiple Teensy in a USB bank if needed?

4: How many buttons could a teensy 3.5 have?

5. Where did you get your Teensy from? Is there anywhere in NZ or AliExpress the way to go?

6. Do you know if on/off, button press and turning dials are all supported?

7. Are there any requirements on what switches can be used? Do I need to look for anything? Would the Jaycar link below work (random example)

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/spst-momentary-toggle-switch-20a-12v/p/ST0577

https://www.pjrc.com/store/teensy35.html