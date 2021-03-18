Loismustdye:

As per the title, I’m after some thermal pads for my gpu.

Got bored over the weekend and thought I would load a miner to see how my gpu fared (3080) out of interest sake. After a bit of faffing the vram temp was reading at up to over 104 degrees at times, so I killed the miner and carried on with life.

however it got me thinking around gaming and how the temp is likely to soar there as well, and a forum search showed that the new 3080s etc all have the vram running hot, and the fix was to pretty much pull them apart and either replace the thermal pads on the vram or install it to contact the backplate if they aren’t there.... only issue is there is nowhere I can find to purchase thermal pads (3mm).

Does anybody have any leads on where I could purchase?

FWIW I won’t be mining again, just want the pads to improve the cooling of the card without going down the whole water cooling route.

TIA