Thermal pads, can't find any
Loismustdye

823 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#283898 18-Mar-2021 17:40
Send private message

As per the title, I’m after some thermal pads for my gpu.

 

Got bored over the weekend and thought I would load a miner to see how my gpu fared (3080) out of interest sake. After a bit of faffing the vram temp was reading at up to over 104 degrees at times, so I killed the miner and carried on with life.

 

however it got me thinking around gaming and how the temp is likely to soar there as well, and a forum search showed that the new 3080s etc all have the vram running hot, and the fix was to pretty much pull them apart and either replace the thermal pads on the vram or install it to contact the backplate if they aren’t there.... only issue is there is nowhere I can find to purchase thermal pads (3mm).

 

Does anybody have any leads on where I could purchase?

 

FWIW I won’t be mining again, just want the pads to improve the cooling of the card without going down the whole water cooling route.

 

TIA

Tzoi
403 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2676679 18-Mar-2021 18:41
Send private message

I ended buying some off Amazon for my GPU because I also couldn't find any in NZ 

lurker
769 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2676695 18-Mar-2021 19:52
Send private message

Electronics retailers like element14 sell thermal pads and materials, I one time bought a sheet of 3M thermal pads for my graphics card and just cut off what I needed.

 

There was another thread on this within the last couple weeks but can't find it right now

Loismustdye

823 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2676741 18-Mar-2021 21:29
Send private message

Thanks for the suggestions, I wound up just ordering the size I wanted via AliExpress, now to wait the 2 months for it to arrive lol.

 

cheers



1101
3039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2677158 19-Mar-2021 12:22
Send private message

why not just use thermal paste ?

lurker
769 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2677227 19-Mar-2021 14:26
Send private message

1101:

 

why not just use thermal paste ?

 

 

 

 

Some of the heatsink solutions do both GPU & VRAM and the VRAM might have a bigger spacing meaning that just using paste would result in no contact with the heatsink

Loismustdye

823 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2677320 19-Mar-2021 17:22
Send private message

lurker:

 

1101:

 

why not just use thermal paste ?

 

 

 

 

Some of the heatsink solutions do both GPU & VRAM and the VRAM might have a bigger spacing meaning that just using paste would result in no contact with the heatsink

 

 

 

 

more or less this.

 

there’s a 3mm gap on the back and a 2mm one on the front for which a thermal pad is better

1101
3039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678253 22-Mar-2021 10:26
Send private message

Loismustdye:

 

there’s a 3mm gap on the back and a 2mm one on the front for which a thermal pad is better

 

 

whats the thermal resistance of a 3mm thick thermal pad ?
I'd imagine it would be quite lousy , especially with the cheapo pads

 

 



Loismustdye

823 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2678415 22-Mar-2021 13:04
Send private message

1101:

Loismustdye:


there’s a 3mm gap on the back and a 2mm one on the front for which a thermal pad is better



whats the thermal resistance of a 3mm thick thermal pad ?
I'd imagine it would be quite lousy , especially with the cheapo pads


 



Probably better than air
Although like most people that have done or are doing it ive ordered high rate thermalright odyssey 12.8 “something unit of measure for thermal transfer” (12.8 w/wk) pads. Much better than air (as on some cards) or the el cheapo ones currently installed on others

Create new topic





