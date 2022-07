Hi team,

Long story short - purchased a Lenovo AIO January 2020 from the Warehouse Stationary. Looks like one of the RAM sticks is bad.

Checked with Lenovo and because it's out of warranty, they won't touch it (unless I pay for it). I note that these Samsung RAM modules have Lifetime Warranty, although it's likely not applicable in this case.

Do I have grounds to claim CGA with the Warehouse Stationary? All I want is the RAM replaced.

Thanks.