SpartanVXL



A little update on this since at current time of posting there was quite a bit of humidity this past week.



The pitting has gotten a little worse with a few new spots in the same area.



I’ve found that there are three of what I assume are steel screws which hold the microphone internals inside the aluminium chassis. These have unfortunately produced a little rust and are likely the culprit of the corrosion (see galvanic corrosion of aluminium and ferrous metal).



The centre screw visible under the “audio technica” text is (was) black coated and hasn’t suffered as much. The two other screws aren’t painted and make contact direct with aluminium at the bottom near the i/o ports.



I replaced them with two other painted screws I had spare and hopefully this’ll slow the pitting a bit more.



A bit disappointed this wasn’t taken into account in the design. Hopefully this helps anyone else who finds this via search engine.