Sounds like mechanics of the drive may be dead/dying.

If the data wasnt important, I'd give it the old "bash and smash" - ie: whack it against a tabletop/smack it firmly. Can sometimes kick things into life for a short period.

But since you're happy to spend money on it, you can try a data recovery option, but suspect costs may be more than youre willing - www.datalab.co.nz

Do NOT take it to an "IT specialist" shop down the road - they will either do the "bash and smash", or run software on trying to recover it which can actually make things worse if it fails.

If you want to try the software route yourself, take a look at https://dmde.com/

But again, this can make things worse if fails.