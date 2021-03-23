I have an old Seagate Barracuda 2TB RPM drive.
It hasn't loaded on my desktop for some time (Windows 7).
I recently purchased a external enclosure to see if it would help (verified as working with another drive), still no luck.
I can hear the drive spinning, at least the drive lets off heat and vibrates. The light on the external enclosure sometimes shows it reading.
In my computer, it shows a USB 3.0 Mass storage device, that I've narrowed down to meaning the external HDD enclosure (unsure yet if it still shows when no HDD is inside it).
My question is, is there anything I can do to get data off this drive?
It was my backup drive for ~four different computers and a couple of cameras over a 4 year period, so a lot of precious memories on there!
I would put a budget of about $500 - $1000 on getting it fixed/restored/data extracted if there is some suggestions here that taking it to a shop would be of use.
Thank you in advance.