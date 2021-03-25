Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingLastpass issues after account upgrade
martyyn

1707 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#284011 25-Mar-2021 12:49
Is anyone having any issues with Lastpass or have you changed your account type and had problems ?

 

I've had a premium account for a few years and everything has been great. Unfortunately my last renewal didn't happen because our bank cancelled our credit cards after suspicious activity in the US.

 

So I decided to upgrade to the Families account and received a receipt and everything appeared to be working as normal.

 

But today when I try to login it tells me I have a free account, which has expired, and I need to switch from the mobile to computer (and I only have three switches left). I can't log into the website at all, it just refreshes the log in screen when I enter my master password.

 

I've emailed support but haven't had a reply yet, so just wondered if anyone else has had issues with changing accounts.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10980 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680353 25-Mar-2021 13:12
I had this exact same issue. My Lastpass account was still showing as a free account even though I paid for it. I submitted a ticket and they promptly fixed but said to extend the time of my subscription I had to cancel and re-subscribe. I wasn't actually too happy with their response so switched to Bitwarden ($40US per year for Families - https://bitwarden.com/pricing/).

 

I then deleted my Lastpass account and requested a refund for my total subscription from Lastpass given I couldn't use any of the Premium features such as sharing and emergency access - Lastpass agreed, and refunded my total subscription.

 

I recommend Bitwarden as a viable replacement for Lastpass. It's opensource, has the same features and I personally think it has a cleaner interface.

 

Export from Lastpass / import into Bitwarden was very easy also.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
mentor
112 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680374 25-Mar-2021 13:42
Yup had the exact same issue - Had to raise a support ticket and it took them 2 weeks to get my account sorted!

martyyn

1707 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2680400 25-Mar-2021 14:14
michaelmurfy:
I had this exact same issue.

 

mentor:
Yup had the exact same issue

 

This is why I love this place :)

 

Sounds like Bitwarden is the go.



Virgil
Dangerous Chocolate
199 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680405 25-Mar-2021 14:21
Another with exactly the same issue - no response after the initial "We have received your ticket" email. I have since successfully received a charge-back from my credit card company, and transitioned to Bit Warden

Senecio
1505 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2680544 25-Mar-2021 15:43
This is the 2nd thread of this type in the last 2-3 weeks. My current LastPass Families subscription is due to expire in June.

 

Based on the feedback here I think I've already made up my mind to move to Bitwarden. I;ve read the migration FAQ on their website. Is it really as simple as exporting your LastPass data from the web Vault into an export.csv file and then importing it into the Bitwarden web Vault?

 

It sounds too easy?

Virgil
Dangerous Chocolate
199 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680566 25-Mar-2021 16:28
It really is that simple. The Export command places a CSV file on your desktop. The Bitwarden Import command asks for the location of this file ... and done.

dazhann
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2680615 25-Mar-2021 18:31
I think Lastpass has really shot them selves in the foot with this change of their tier levels. I had a free account on lastpass, when they announced the restrictions. Went off and tried Bitwarden loved it now I pay for it. I think it was $14 a year



martyyn

1707 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2680924 26-Mar-2021 10:18
I can confirm it's as easy as suggested.

 

I signed up for Bitwarden's Family plan, exported/imported the Lastpass details and added the apps to Chrome and my phone in less than 60 seconds.

TG09
175 posts

Master Geek


  #2685250 1-Apr-2021 11:17
I might look in to Bitwarden as well, using LastPass Prem for a while and no issue for me  so far.

martyyn

1707 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2685253 1-Apr-2021 11:23
After using Bitwarden for a week, I went back to Lastpass. They fixed the account and I just felt it was easier to use.

 

I may have missed a setting, but Bitwarden didn't autofill logins. I had to click on the Chrome extension and then click "fill" rather than it be done on the page iteself.

 

The kicker was a specific login I use everyday which needs a customer_id, username and password and I couldn't see in Bitwarden how to include the customer_id with the other two. I had to keep copy and pasting the id and that just wasn't going to fly.

TG09
175 posts

Master Geek


  #2685272 1-Apr-2021 11:26
martyyn:

 

After using Bitwarden for a week, I went back to Lastpass. They fixed the account and I just felt it was easier to use.

 

I may have missed a setting, but Bitwarden didn't autofill logins. I had to click on the Chrome extension and then click "fill" rather than it be done on the page iteself.

 

The kicker was a specific login I use everyday which needs a customer_id, username and password and I couldn't see in Bitwarden how to include the customer_id with the other two. I had to keep copy and pasting the id and that just wasn't going to fly.

 

 

 

 

Interesting know, thanks for feedback.

 

 

 

Currently I dont have an issue with LastPass so will stay with them until I have a reason to move.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10980 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685273 1-Apr-2021 11:27
Actually, that is the more secure way of doing it. There are also keyboard shortcuts to do an autofill (Control + Shift + L) or you can right-click on the field to select a login.

 

There are "Custom Fields" you can add. For example, with one of the apps I often use there is a client code screen. Bitwarden fills this in no problems.

 

All the features are there - they're just different than how Lastpass did it.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
martyyn

1707 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2685276 1-Apr-2021 11:32
michaelmurfy:

 

Actually, that is the more secure way of doing it. There are also keyboard shortcuts to do an autofill or you can right-click on the field.

 

There are "Custom Fields" you can add. For example, with one of the apps I often use there is a client code screen. Bitwarden fills this in no problems.

 

All the features are there - they're just different than how Lastpass did it.

 

 

How is it more secure if it involves two more clicks to auto fill something ? Both accounts are logged in with their master passwords so I'd expect it to fill the details when I open the page.

 

I've no doubt Bitwarden has it's own way of doing things and I'm sure I'll look at it again in the future, I'm just not in a position to spend time looking at the differences right now.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10980 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685291 1-Apr-2021 12:14
Filling in the details automatically when you open the page has long been a security concern - I actually had this disabled on my Lastpass. The reason being is often I'd find Lastpass autofilling on pages where I didn't want it to autofill on or even autofilling the wrong thing automatically on sites I have multiple logins for. I would always select an autofill as it means I'm autofilling intentionally and sharing the correct credentials. In the past there has been exploits with the autofill feature: https://labs.detectify.com/2016/07/27/how-i-made-lastpass-give-me-all-your-passwords/

 

If you want to autofill in Bitwarden it is just "Control + Shift + L" and it is done - it'll fill in your often used credentials for that site. But I totally get what you mean with change being annoying as I thought about moving back to Lastpass a few times also before noting I could do the same in Bitwarden but I wasn't looking in the right place for it.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
