Is anyone having any issues with Lastpass or have you changed your account type and had problems ?

I've had a premium account for a few years and everything has been great. Unfortunately my last renewal didn't happen because our bank cancelled our credit cards after suspicious activity in the US.

So I decided to upgrade to the Families account and received a receipt and everything appeared to be working as normal.

But today when I try to login it tells me I have a free account, which has expired, and I need to switch from the mobile to computer (and I only have three switches left). I can't log into the website at all, it just refreshes the log in screen when I enter my master password.

I've emailed support but haven't had a reply yet, so just wondered if anyone else has had issues with changing accounts.