Monitor power plug
#284078 29-Mar-2021 20:23
Anyone know where I can get a plug for a Samsung monitor. It's not a normal DC plug but something similar with a center pin.

 

I don't need the whole PSU, just a plug.

 

Thanks.

 

 

Spyware
  #2682778 29-Mar-2021 21:11
I love the nil detail, next you'll post a photo, or even the monitor model number, or the specs of the DC power supply.




Dynamic
  #2682863 30-Mar-2021 07:56
Yep, more detail would be helpful to be sure we are on the right track to help you.  Based on what I am reading, the DC plug on the end of your power pack is likely broken and it sounds like you want to solder a new one on.  Is that correct?




Bung
  #2682898 30-Mar-2021 08:56
It's not obvious that coaxial plugs with a centre pin are available in NZ. Depending on model a PSU might be only $30.



1101
  #2682938 30-Mar-2021 10:03
You get them from a shop. Or trademe .   :-)

 

Seriously though, trademe . You need the EXACT power pack for your model of monitor .

 

 

ADKM

  #2683005 30-Mar-2021 11:19
It's the standard dc power plug used on all Samsung monitors. I thought you guys might be familiar with it.

 

I have dozens of PSUs (I build my own) and just need the plug. Looks like I'll have to get the complete unit instead.

 

 

Spyware
  #2684019 30-Mar-2021 11:54
6.5 x 4.4 mm




xpd

  #2684039 30-Mar-2021 12:37
I have a rough idea what you are referring to now, but really you need to check the exact model etc or risk (prob low chance but still there) blowing something.

 

 




Gordy7
  #2684095 30-Mar-2021 15:14
Something like this any good for your Samsung Monitor DC plug?

 

https://nz.element14.com/multicomp/mp-205/plug-low-voltage/dp/1737264

 

http://www.farnell.com/datasheets/3180603.pdf




ADKM

  #2684205 30-Mar-2021 17:25
Thanks Gordy..  very close may well have done the job. I went to order a couple but they wanted $15 for delivery.

Gordy7
  #2684223 30-Mar-2021 17:53
ADKM:

 

Thanks Gordy..  very close may well have done the job. I went to order a couple but they wanted $15 for delivery.

 

 

Your spec didn't include price.

 

You could try Radio Spares who offer free delivery.

 

 




hsvhel
  #2684296 30-Mar-2021 20:12
i got a replacement for my monitor from an e-waste site in Auckland after the dog decided it looked like a snack.  Maybe look up a collection site and ask nicely or swap for beers!

