waikariboy

Rack mount options
#284093 30-Mar-2021 19:58
I have a couple of desktop/servers I want to rack mount I dont have rails for them. Whats options. I have seen some rack rail kits would this do? ATM I have a Dell R510/R710 and 3u case with my desktop in it. Looking at a 12U server rack.




  #2684311 30-Mar-2021 20:33
So often collocation servers just happen to forget rails (or are like a nasty ml350!)

Soultion for them is often real easy. Get a rack shelf, put server ontop.
You do loose a u to the shelf, but it can often be a reasonable compromise.




  #2684321 30-Mar-2021 20:52
hio77: So often collocation servers just happen to forget rails (or are like a nasty ml350!)

Soultion for them is often real easy. Get a rack shelf, put server ontop.
You do loose a u to the shelf, but it can often be a reasonable compromise.

 

thanks for this, ill look into this.




