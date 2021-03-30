waikariboy

I have a couple of desktop/servers I want to rack mount I dont have rails for them. Whats options. I have seen some rack rail kits would this do? ATM I have a Dell R510/R710 and 3u case with my desktop in it. Looking at a 12U server rack.
hio77: So often collocation servers just happen to forget rails (or are like a nasty ml350!)
Soultion for them is often real easy. Get a rack shelf, put server ontop.
You do loose a u to the shelf, but it can often be a reasonable compromise.
thanks for this, ill look into this.
