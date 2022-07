Hey guys,



I’m after a little advice regarding the set up of a new laptop. I intend to use Linux as my primary OS but would like windows 10 installed too. I’m not really keen on using virtual machines so would like the OSs installed.



My intent is that I would like my Linux distro to boot as standard but when I want to play in windows have the option of easily booting to that.



Any ideas or thoughts on the best way of doing this (considering partioning and all that jazz)?



Thanks all.