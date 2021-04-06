Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing: Why do QR (?) codes keep popping up on my computer screen
I have a question for some of the more tech savvy people on this forum to answer...

 

Why do these things that look sort of like QR codes keep popping up on my screen?

 

Not a QR code. Wonder if it's a graphics card glitch? Does it appear at the same location every time?

How did you get that image? Is it a photo or a screenshot?

It looks like a screenshot to me... If you zoom in/out in the browser does the size of the square change?

What operating system?
Does it only happen in the browser?
Is the re a specific thing that triggers it?

If it keeps happening randomly then it’s likely GPU memory corruption. Those artefacts usually only happen when vram memory is unstable although modern gpus usually have error correction to prevent it from showing much.



Not running any Chrome extensions that could be trying to add something ? Random websites or just the google page ?

 

 




Hardware fault or malware.

It pops up in random places, but at the moment it appears as almost like a bar code running across my desktop screen, which disappears when I open a browser. I am thinking this probably makes it a hardware graphics problem and not a malware or browser problem.

 

 

Might be just old graphics drivers. Try Windows Update to see if it downloads and installs a newer driver for you. The newer driver be hidden under the optional updates section. Look for Intel, AMD (or ATI), NVIDIA. If you see multiples, try and and see if there is one specially for graphics.

 

A search seems to find some good tutorials on upgrading you graphics driver (some using a different method to above) which may help you if you don't know how.



Run the classic benchmark  https://benchmark.unigine.com/heaven

 

IF that sets it off, you might need to clean your gpu fan and apply some thermal paste

 

 

