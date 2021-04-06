Might be just old graphics drivers. Try Windows Update to see if it downloads and installs a newer driver for you. The newer driver be hidden under the optional updates section. Look for Intel, AMD (or ATI), NVIDIA. If you see multiples, try and and see if there is one specially for graphics.

A search seems to find some good tutorials on upgrading you graphics driver (some using a different method to above) which may help you if you don't know how.