Suddenly last night my monitor (a 35" BenQ) changed - I could see the fonts on the left side had some jagged edges, while moving the same window to the left side showed it sharp and easy to read, as usual.

To make sure it was not the source (a desktop with NVIDIA card) or cable, I first plugged my laptop via USB-C - and the same thing happens.

So certainly something with the monitor. Not completely unusable but I can see the difference so at some point it will be annoying. Interesting it seems to happen with text only as images, icons, video seem to be ok.

I also know it shouldn't be the desktop source as screenshots show no difference.

Any ideas or suggestions (have in mind tested with two different sources and two different connection types). Below are the left side (bad) and the right side (good):