I currently have a 1440p Acer Predator which I really like.

I am now looking to go to 4k and *slightly* bigger at the same time - preferably with HDR and *definitely* with G-Sync.

Seems like there are good options at 27" and then it seems to jump straight to 40" + which is waaay too big for my desk setup!

I know there are options in the 32" and 34" flavour in the world, but they don't seem to appear on these shores for some reason...

Anyone got any ideas for local options?