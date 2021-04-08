Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Desktop computing Wifi Router Mesh or Wifi Mesh device?
wickedlolipoo

32 posts

Geek


#284231 8-Apr-2021 23:33
I have two Asus Wifi Mesh devices and I need to buy 1 more.

 

Are there any difference between having two routers as wifi mesh vs two wifi mesh devices like Asus Zen Wifi?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74056 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2689689 9-Apr-2021 07:28
The main difference is that routers need to be manually configured (to avoid DHCP conflicts, double NAT, etc) while mesh units are centrally configured and pretty much worry free.

 

Soe routers that have mesh features may be able to join a mesh as clients e.g. with FritzBox 7x90 models and the D-Link COVR-X1870 any unit can be the main router and the other can be the clients.




