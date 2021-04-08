wickedlolipoo

I have two Asus Wifi Mesh devices and I need to buy 1 more.
Are there any difference between having two routers as wifi mesh vs two wifi mesh devices like Asus Zen Wifi?
The main difference is that routers need to be manually configured (to avoid DHCP conflicts, double NAT, etc) while mesh units are centrally configured and pretty much worry free.
Soe routers that have mesh features may be able to join a mesh as clients e.g. with FritzBox 7x90 models and the D-Link COVR-X1870 any unit can be the main router and the other can be the clients.
