Forums Desktop computing Is an Aspire C24-320 fast ?
gordonisnz

80 posts

Master Geek


#284267 10-Apr-2021 12:19
Send private message

Hi, Ive got WIN10 running on the following system.

 

Device name    DESKTOP-KD91JAC
Processor    AMD A6-9220e RADEON R4, 5 COMPUTE CORES 2C+3G     1.60 GHz
Installed RAM    8.00 GB (7.45 GB usable)
Device ID    2D15B25C-1328-456F-BC98-617111E6B20F
Product ID    00325-96583-82548-AAOEM
System type    64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch    No pen or touch input is available for this display

 

 

 

It SOUNDS impressive - though going VERY sLOW - Ive had it for a year or two "NEW" from a retailer, but its always been slow. Im thinking of upgrading.

 

 

 

on https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/41882130  - its a TREE TRUNK for gaming - and a "RAFT" for desktop.

 

 

 

i'm not into gaming much - though i would like it to change a page / upload a website within 5 seconds. (sometimes i have time to go out & get a drink & still be back before its loaded)

 

 

 

I usually want to have 2-3 websites open at the same time - these are just basic HTML (very basic) but one agme - forge of empires).  Its still slow even if i stop the game.

 

 

 

Just curious - 

 

1) Is the above processor 'fast' or  known slow PC ?

 

2) if its supposed to be fast - is there anything i can check that may be throttling the speed way back ? 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690567 10-Apr-2021 12:57
Send private message

PassMark - AMD A6-9220e scroll down to "CPU Mark Relative to Top 10 Common Laptop CPUs" for a comparison - it seems pretty slow, comparable to Intel Celeron dual core machines, which is really nothing to Aspire to (pun intended)...

 

I'd guess at this model/price point it's not a great performer, sorry.

 

Is it using a SSD or still on HDD?




Dynamic
3389 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690568 10-Apr-2021 13:00
Send private message

The CPU in this machine is an absolute slug, and is designed to meet a price point.  It's the sort of processor chip you would find in a $500 Chromebook or BYOD device an intermediate school kid might use like the HP Stream.  I've had a number of clients buy this sort of thing from a retailer for use at home (the salesperson said it would be fine!), and then ask us if we can speed them up when they find the performance disappointing.  Basically nothing can be done if they already have an SSD.

 

https://laptoping.com/cpus/product/amd-a6-9220e/ 




gordonisnz

80 posts

Master Geek


  #2690569 10-Apr-2021 13:07
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Is it using a SSD or still on HDD?

 

 

 

 

Both my drives are HDD.  From the other comments I'll upgrade the PC (Unable to upgrade just the CPU - I asked about taht 6 months ago but didnt do anything bout it at the time)



Dynamic
3389 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690574 10-Apr-2021 13:22
Send private message

gordonisnz:

 

Both my drives are HDD.  From the other comments I'll upgrade the PC (Unable to upgrade just the CPU - I asked about taht 6 months ago but didnt do anything bout it at the time)

 

That would astonish me if it were true.  I've not seen a computer shipped from the factory with two physical hard drives in the last 5 years.  I'm thinking it is more likely that it has a single hard drive in two partitions.

 

Where to have a look:

 

- Device Manager in Windows 10, checking the Disk Drives section.  Perhaps let us know what you see there?
- Disk Management in Windows 10, having a close look at the bottom half.  A Windows 10 PC on its boot dive will normally have a 100-500Mb boot partition, then the majority of the HDD will be allocated to the C drive.  I've seen a lot of Acer machines where the HDD is split into a C: and D: drive approximately equally, which for most consumers is unhelpful in my opinion.  (We can give you guidance on removing this D drive (after it is emptied) and expanding the C drive to fill that entire space.)  Lastly, there is often a system recovery partition at the end.

 

Googling suggests to me that these machines often have a small SSD and a large HDD fitted.  If yours lacks the SSD, one should be able to be fitted.  We'd just have to hunt for specs to get you the correct type.




gordonisnz

80 posts

Master Geek


  #2690576 10-Apr-2021 13:22
Send private message

Hmm this is going to be hard - using https://cpu.userbenchmark.com   i go to the Noel Leeming site & look for the PCs available to be sold. 

 

All the CPU they have (in their PCs) are around 40-50% approval rating. (Even the quad-4's) - i guess 4 x slow looks to be fast but its not as good as 4 x fast.  

dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2690581 10-Apr-2021 13:31
Send private message

This is generally why you don’t buy computers from large retailers like Noel leeming etc, it’s generally overpriced garbage

gordonisnz

80 posts

Master Geek


  #2690583 10-Apr-2021 13:35
Send private message

dfnt: This is generally why you don’t buy computers from large retailers like Noel leeming etc, it’s generally overpriced garbage

 

 

 

Where do i go ?

 

 

 

- Got no car

 

- Ive a disability

 

- Need it delivered & installed 

 

 

 

 



MadEngineer
3037 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2690592 10-Apr-2021 13:54
Send private message

What’s your budget?




gordonisnz

80 posts

Master Geek


  #2690594 10-Apr-2021 14:11
Send private message

MadEngineer: What’s your budget?

 

 

 

About 1,2, or $3K - Maybe more but it depends on the system. im not a gamer - or one that needs high graphics / speed etc. 

 

 

 

just simple websites, but able to process faster than i can currently do. 

MadEngineer
3037 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2690600 10-Apr-2021 14:45
Send private message

Take your pick

 

Business Laptops & Ultrabooks - PBTech.co.nz

 

 

 

 




dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2690601 10-Apr-2021 14:48
Send private message

Try computerlounge.co.nz, playtech.co.nz or pbtech.co.nz pre built systems

Though I’m not sure if you want an actual PC or laptop

yitz
1706 posts

Uber Geek


  #2690616 10-Apr-2021 15:04
Send private message

Dynamic: Googling suggests to me that these machines often have a small SSD and a large HDD fitted.  If yours lacks the SSD, one should be able to be fitted.  We'd just have to hunt for specs to get you the correct type.

 

 

It looks like a 2TB HDD model was also sold by Noel Leeming in NZ at a price of around $1249

 

https://web.archive.org/web/20191223131952/https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/computers-tablets/desktop-computers/pc-computers/c8001-c10005-c984-p1.html 

 

 

 

Something I've noticed about laptops/PCs sold with 2TB 5400rpm drives is that they are always really slow, even when similar 500GB HDD models may be slow but reasonable. Or maybe it is just me.

Dynamic
3389 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691186 12-Apr-2021 09:26
Send private message

@gordonisnz the machine will probably be fine with an SSD fitted. You've invested in it, and it should be fine for a few years.  Do send through the information I requested about the drives if you have time, and we can give you guidance on what to ask for.  A local computer company can hopefully take the machine away, clone your spinning hard drive onto the SSD, and then set the machine to boot from the SSD.  This will leave you with the machine running your software exactly as it is at present, but faster.

 

For future purchases, consider an HP Pro or Elite business model of computer.  Their ProDesk and EliteDesk (or ProOne / EliteOne AIO machines) have a 3 year on site warranty, which may be helpful with it not being simple for you to take a computer to be serviced.  In my significant commercial IT experience, these machines are rock solid and rarely fail.  If they do, on site hardware support will just take care of it.




1101
3051 posts

Uber Geek


  #2691197 12-Apr-2021 09:46
Send private message

Thats a All-in-one PC

 

The CPU's on cheap ALLinOnes are often GARBAGE .
1.6Ghz is a spec from last century.
It will never be fast. A SSD will help .

 

There may be more to your issue though
Are you connecting via wifi ?
Do you have 3rd party antivirus installed ?

 

Run an internet speedtest
https://www.speedtest.net/

 

If replacing the PC , get something with a i5 or R5 CPU (at least a modern i3 , r3)

yitz
1706 posts

Uber Geek


  #2691201 12-Apr-2021 09:53
Send private message

Specs are in the user benchmark link in the OP.

