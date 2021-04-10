gordonisnz:

Hi, Ive got WIN10 running on the following system.
Device name DESKTOP-KD91JAC
Processor AMD A6-9220e RADEON R4, 5 COMPUTE CORES 2C+3G 1.60 GHz
Installed RAM 8.00 GB (7.45 GB usable)
Device ID 2D15B25C-1328-456F-BC98-617111E6B20F
Product ID 00325-96583-82548-AAOEM
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch No pen or touch input is available for this display
It SOUNDS impressive - though going VERY sLOW - Ive had it for a year or two "NEW" from a retailer, but its always been slow. Im thinking of upgrading.
on https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/41882130 - its a TREE TRUNK for gaming - and a "RAFT" for desktop.
i'm not into gaming much - though i would like it to change a page / upload a website within 5 seconds. (sometimes i have time to go out & get a drink & still be back before its loaded)
I usually want to have 2-3 websites open at the same time - these are just basic HTML (very basic) but one agme - forge of empires). Its still slow even if i stop the game.
Just curious -
1) Is the above processor 'fast' or known slow PC ?
2) if its supposed to be fast - is there anything i can check that may be throttling the speed way back ?