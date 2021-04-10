turtleattacks

Kia ora guys,
I'm looking to do the following with our domain (say for www.example.com), I'm not sure if this is possible and would love some expertise on this.
Could this be done in something like Cloudflare?
- Website: www.example.com points to our CMS (Zyro) - https://support.hostinger.com/en/articles/4468908-how-to-point-a-domain-to-zyro
- dns1.zyro.com
- dns2.zyro.com
- Emails points to Google Workspace: https://support.google.com/a/answer/140034?hl=en
- ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.COM
- ALT1.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.COM
- ALT2.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.COM
- ALT3.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.COM
- ALT4.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.COM
- Nice to have: Subdomain points to our Hostinger hosting - https://www.hostinger.com/tutorials/how-to-point-domain-to-hostinger
- ns1.dns-parking.com
- ns2.dns-parking.com
Many thanks in advance for your help.