Can someone please help me with DNS settings?
turtleattacks

460 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#284272 10-Apr-2021 18:46
Kia ora guys, 

 

I'm looking to do the following with our domain (say for www.example.com), I'm not sure if this is possible and would love some expertise on this. 

 

Could this be done in something like Cloudflare? 

 

Many thanks in advance for your help.

cyril7
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2690684 10-Apr-2021 18:50
Ummmm unless I have missed something any dns provider can do what you are after, it's bau.

Cyril

turtleattacks

460 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2690689 10-Apr-2021 18:56
cyril7: Ummmm unless I have missed something any dns provider can do what you are after, it's bau.

Cyril

 

That's what I had thought but when we transferred our nameservers to Zyro, we longer have access to the DNS settings. 

 

DNS records As your domain is pointing to custom nameservers, your DNS zone is not managed by us anymore. To manage DNS zone here, select to use Hostinger nameservers.

 

 

 

That's why I was thinking if we can use Cloudflare to only route the website traffic to their nameservers and then route the other parts to our Google Workspace/Subdomain

cyril7
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2690690 10-Apr-2021 18:58
Hi just use the dns provider name servers and use cname records.

And obviously mx records for Gmail

Cyril



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690698 10-Apr-2021 19:13
You need MX records at a minimum.

 

To prevent emails being sent to spam you'll also need SPF, DKIM and DMARC records.

 

SPF: https://support.google.com/a/answer/33786?hl=en
DKIM: https://support.google.com/a/answer/174124?hl=en
DMARC: https://support.google.com/a/answer/2466580?hl=en




turtleattacks

460 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2690699 10-Apr-2021 19:16
michaelmurfy:

 

You need MX records at a minimum.

 

To prevent emails being sent to spam you'll also need SPF, DKIM and DMARC records.

 

SPF: https://support.google.com/a/answer/33786?hl=en
DKIM: https://support.google.com/a/answer/174124?hl=en
DMARC: https://support.google.com/a/answer/2466580?hl=en

 

 

I think I've fixed it using Cloudflare, just need to figure out how to do the subdomains.

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690701 10-Apr-2021 19:33
You do need to set up those 3 TXT records (SPF, DKIM and DMARC) also. For example, on my domain it is set up as so:

 

 

If you don't have this you'll experience issues with some providers sending your email to spam.




turtleattacks

460 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2690708 10-Apr-2021 20:05
michaelmurfy:

 

You do need to set up those 3 TXT records (SPF, DKIM and DMARC) also. For example, on my domain it is set up as so:

 

 

If you don't have this you'll experience issues with some providers sending your email to spam.

 

 

 

 

I've done SPF, DKIM but don't have time to do DMARC tonight - can I just do the two and do the rest later? 

