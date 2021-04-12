Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Computer Lounge: After sales support?
I'm planning to buy a new laptop, and it's cheapest at Computer Lounge. Looking at both the reviews at PriceSpy & Google, they get pretty good reviews about order handling, but a lot of negative reviews about after sales. See e.g. Price Spy with a couple of reviews of people where CL declined warranty claims.

 

I can find some older posts here that speak highly of them though, including after sales. However, most of those posts are pretty old. Perhaps things have changed in recent years?

 

After sales is very important as I want to be covered in case something goes wrong.

As someone who's always sworn by CL, yes I think their halo may be a bit more tarnished than it used to be. 

 

That being said, quite a few of of my friends regualrly use CL and only one has had a bad RMA experience with them.

 

So are they perfect? No. Are they arguably still as good or better than anyone else? I think so. I can certainly point to more people who've had issues with PB Tech or Playtech than I can with CL. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Purchased my last 3 gaming PC's from them. very good.

 

Had one faulty GPU. it did take a while to replace (they sent it back to the manufacture) but it was replaced. I had a spare card to use so no issue.

 

 

 

When i next need a new PC I'll get it from them.

 

 

 

 

Have had to RMA a mousepad(Razer Goliath, would not recommend) that kept warping twice with them.  No hassles each time.

 

However, I find their dispatch can be pretty slow recently.  Wasn't until I chased them up over social media that they found my emails.



I've ordered a few items from them, I wasn't that impressed with after-sales service on my PC (Issues with Overheating CPU which was faulty, and a HDD which they insisted on sending back to China before they would warranty, but for simple purchases like headphones, they have been pretty good. 

 

I now buy my PC's from DTC as they are closer, cheaper and service has been as good.  Possibly not QUITE as good with the cable management but still very good, and much better than I could be bothered doing on my own.

 

I would still recommend them on the whole though... 

 

 

