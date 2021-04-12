I'm planning to buy a new laptop, and it's cheapest at Computer Lounge. Looking at both the reviews at PriceSpy & Google, they get pretty good reviews about order handling, but a lot of negative reviews about after sales. See e.g. Price Spy with a couple of reviews of people where CL declined warranty claims.

I can find some older posts here that speak highly of them though, including after sales. However, most of those posts are pretty old. Perhaps things have changed in recent years?

After sales is very important as I want to be covered in case something goes wrong.