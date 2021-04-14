kiwifidget

I have a Zoom account, just a free one though.

I don't host meetings but I am often invited to them, a few of them are recurring meetings.

Currently I use the Zoom URL that is emailed to me to connect to them.

Generally I just make an appointment in Outlook calendar, and copy the URL into it so I don't lose it.

But... is there a way of entering these invitations into the desktop client?

I see there is a Schedule option, but this seems to be only for if you are the host.

Obviously I am managing ok with my current setup, but curious if there is another way?