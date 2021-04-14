kiwifidget

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to handle Zoom invitations???
I have a Zoom account, just a free one though.

 

I don't host meetings but I am often invited to them, a few of them are recurring meetings.

 

Currently I use the Zoom URL that is emailed to me to connect to them.

 

Generally I just make an appointment in Outlook calendar, and copy the URL into it so I don't lose it.

 

But... is there a way of entering these invitations into the desktop client?

 

I see there is a Schedule option, but this seems to be only for if you are the host.

 

Obviously I am managing ok with my current setup, but curious if there is another way?

 

 

 

 




Invitains links contain meeting ID, you can join meeting by ID and enter it manually from the link.

 

If a meeting is private (requires password), link has a secret key that allows to join a meeting, to join manully you need to know the password.

Thanks, I know how to join a meeting using the Meeting ID and passcode, at the time the meeting actually starts.

 

Was more wondering if there was a method to store those details in the Zoom client beforehand, so that is all I have to open, rather than finding the email as well. 

 

So when you open the client to see upcoming meetings, you see the ones you made, and ones you have been invited to.




You could try using the Outlook plugin for Zoom: https://zoom.us/client/latest/ZoomOutlookPluginSetup.msi

 

I use Zoom with Google Calendar, and all the calendar events with Zoom links just show up automatically in the Zoom client as the two accounts are linked.



Your current method is the best IMO. Does the meeting organizer not send you a meeting invite of some kind with the zoom link embedded in it?  That's what pretty much everyone I deal with through work does in this post-covid world (meeting invite has a zoom or teams or google link attached)




Look at the original invite that you received. Generally, there is an option to add to your calendar.

 

 




@xcubed , thank you for the suggestion.

 

I installed the plugin, but the desktop client has not picked up the zoom meetings I have in my Outlook calendar.

 

Maybe that feature is reserved for paid users.




