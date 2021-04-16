Just got the release from HP announcing their at-home ink service in New Zealand. Basically you subscribe for a number of pages and receive a new ink cartridge before the current one runs out. More information here.
So it is only available on select new printers. So you have to throw away you old one and buy a new one? If so, that doesn't sound very green.
A number of their existing printers do work with it. My printer that I purchased during lockdown last year is compatible with the service.
I suspect that the printers have to support the HP account feature (and thus have wifi or ethernet) to work.
My printer is also eligible and it was a $29 one I bought quite a while ago.
Would be keen if I had e.g. a year to use the pages instead of the three-month rollover. My printing is very sporadic, I could go months without printing then all of a sudden I will print heaps in one month. I suspect I'm still better off buying individual cartridges than paying for months of printing that end up expiring.
I do like how easy they make recycling the cartridges in this scheme though.
I've signed up to the service. They also provide a referral link which gives both parties an extra free month - here is my link: try.hpinstantink.com/2m8ggg
So the good so far:
Up until now I've been very conservative on my printing, rarely printing and when I do - black and white only. This will allow me to not worry about that AND also consider printing photos (which use a lot of ink too).
cokemaster: I might take up the offer. I just had one question that wasn’t covered in the faq’s: what happens to the spare ink we have purchased before subscribing?
I assume that it’s best for me to put them aside and only use the subscription ink.
They start the service from the time you put their new cartridges in your printer. So you should run your current printer ink out first. Not good if you've run out of magenta but have a near full black cartridge.
The one good thing is you could cancel after having just received a new supply of ink , so while you may lose at the start you will gain at the end.
But you do need to stay awake and remember to cancel when your printer breaks or its usage declines.
Also watch spikes in usage, as they charge you for over usage . On my plan of 50 pages a month (assuming no carry over) I can get another 10 pages . I think for around 10 cents per page. But I assume if I use an extra 100 pages they just sting me for 10 over charges. (just the same as the cell phone companies like to do with data charges I assume)
My ink is in the mail at present
cokemaster:
I've signed up to the service. They also provide a referral link which gives both parties an extra free month - here is my link: try.hpinstantink.com/2m8ggg
Hopefully you're still using this service because I just gave you another month 😎
Simply don't do enough printing!
My last shopping trip to buy a set of new ink cartridges for my older but still functioning printer, I ended up buying a newer (faster, more features, etc) but end-of-line printer with a set of promotional ink cartridges that was still much cheaper than the price of a set of replacement cartridges.
Sure the promotional cartridges aren't full of ink but for me it was enough ink!
So, instead of the retailer sending his end-of-line printer to land-fill, I disposed of my older printer and everybody but 'The Environment' wins!
rogercruse:
Simply don't do enough printing!
Same here. Still using the original Epson colour ink tanks from a printer that landed here in April 2019.
freitasm:
Same here. Still using the original Epson colour ink tanks from a printer that landed here in April 2019.
Any recommendations as to which Epson printer to get? or which one do you have? Epson ET-1110 seems to be the entry model at $249.
Partner and I do a lot of printing for work and study. No photographs but plenty of coloured text.