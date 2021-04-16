cokemaster: I might take up the offer. I just had one question that wasn’t covered in the faq’s: what happens to the spare ink we have purchased before subscribing?



I assume that it’s best for me to put them aside and only use the subscription ink.





They start the service from the time you put their new cartridges in your printer. So you should run your current printer ink out first. Not good if you've run out of magenta but have a near full black cartridge.

The one good thing is you could cancel after having just received a new supply of ink , so while you may lose at the start you will gain at the end.

But you do need to stay awake and remember to cancel when your printer breaks or its usage declines.

Also watch spikes in usage, as they charge you for over usage . On my plan of 50 pages a month (assuming no carry over) I can get another 10 pages . I think for around 10 cents per page. But I assume if I use an extra 100 pages they just sting me for 10 over charges. (just the same as the cell phone companies like to do with data charges I assume)

My ink is in the mail at present