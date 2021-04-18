Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingChromecast problem - selecting device to cast it to
OnceBitten

465 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284384 18-Apr-2021 11:30
Send private message

last year wife & I bought a new samsung 43" TV for the lounge and we put the old 2012 Panasonic Viera TV in the bedroom


we have chromecast and I've hooked that up to the Panasonic TV in the becroom and I've been able to use it fine to watch concerts from youtube and watch rugby games streaming from our Macbook...etc...


however, last night I went to watch something on the panasonic TV via chromecast / macbook, but when I went to cast it, the chromecast I set up was not available and instead it wanted to select our new Samsung TV to cast it on.... there wasn't even a drop down box where I could select where to cast it to - the Samsung TV was the only option.


I've checked the chromecast is plugged in and connected properly so it's all good there,so I don't understand why it wanted to cast to the Samsung TV only, because it's never come up with the Samsung TV as an option to cast to before - even though we've had the Samsung TV about 8 months


does anyone know how to fix this so that I can just cast it to the Panasonic TV only via chomecast?


any help would be appreciated

Create new topic
GregV
909 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2694377 18-Apr-2021 12:09
Send private message

I've occasionally had a chromecast not be available to select. Usually a power cycle of the CC is enough to bring it back to life. Another option is to reset the CC, and go thru the setup again.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
robjg63
3495 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694380 18-Apr-2021 12:30
Send private message

Apart from a reboot, could it be that you have 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz wifi and the device you are casting from is on a different frequency to the chromecast?

 

 

 

e.g your phone/Tablet is connected to the 5Ghz wifi on your home network and the chromecast is connected to the 2.4Ghz wifi.

 

Ensure the tablet/phone and chromecast are on the same frequency.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

OnceBitten

465 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2694382 18-Apr-2021 12:52
Send private message

robjg63:

 

Apart from a reboot, could it be that you have 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz wifi and the device you are casting from is on a different frequency to the chromecast?

 

 

 

e.g your phone/Tablet is connected to the 5Ghz wifi on your home network and the chromecast is connected to the 2.4Ghz wifi.

 

Ensure the tablet/phone and chromecast are on the same frequency.

 

 

 

 

ok thanks for that - I think that might be the issue.

 

Vodafone sent us some Deco broadband / fibre units and I set them up about 6 weeks ago and now our WiFi name / code is different to what it was when we set up the chromecast

 

I don't know how to 'reset' the chromecast though.... i'll have a look at it and see if I can figure it out

 

Many thanks



shrub
656 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2694387 18-Apr-2021 13:37
Send private message

Google Home app will sort you out. It should be able to find it and reset to factory defaults. If its a GEN 1 or 2 then there is a factory reset button on the device hold it for about 10sec.

richms
25243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2694397 18-Apr-2021 14:02
Send private message

If the deco set is doing nat onto the ISP router then that will stop things on the 2 networks seeing each other properly. Ive not set one of those up to know what options it has as far as nat or not when installing, but that is the first thing I would check for.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 