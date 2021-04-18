last year wife & I bought a new samsung 43" TV for the lounge and we put the old 2012 Panasonic Viera TV in the bedroom

we have chromecast and I've hooked that up to the Panasonic TV in the becroom and I've been able to use it fine to watch concerts from youtube and watch rugby games streaming from our Macbook...etc...

however, last night I went to watch something on the panasonic TV via chromecast / macbook, but when I went to cast it, the chromecast I set up was not available and instead it wanted to select our new Samsung TV to cast it on.... there wasn't even a drop down box where I could select where to cast it to - the Samsung TV was the only option.

I've checked the chromecast is plugged in and connected properly so it's all good there,so I don't understand why it wanted to cast to the Samsung TV only, because it's never come up with the Samsung TV as an option to cast to before - even though we've had the Samsung TV about 8 months

does anyone know how to fix this so that I can just cast it to the Panasonic TV only via chomecast?

any help would be appreciated