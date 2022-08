Had a hard drive failure and plan to use a Kingston SSD. Am wondering about the process.

Does the Hard Drive need to be formatted first?

When I put started the restore process from disk it found the SSD and seemed quite happy to go through the process and complete—however computer couldn't find a boot device—the recovery disks don't seem smart enough to establish a bootable partition to restore the data to?

Any thoughts? Device is an Aspire 5741