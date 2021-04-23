About 18 months ago, the monitor just died and would not power on.

I left it for several months, trying every now and then to see if it would power on.

It didn't so I put it next to my inorganic collection goods.

Before the collection, I tried for a last time and it powered on (in the garage).

I was so happy.

I unplugged it and moved it upstairs and it was OK.

It has worked for a couple of months and then suddenly died again.

Over the last week I have left it off and then attached the power code. It powers on for 1 second and then switches itself off.

The monitor is several years old and I am not even going to try and find out how much it would cost to repair.

I have 'wiggled' the power code many times, to no avail and the back of the monitor says there are no serviceable parts and I cannot see any screws to even open it up.

This is probably my last attempt to see if anyone has any bright ideas.