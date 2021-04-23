Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Faulty LG Flattron W2442PA 24" Monitor
#284454 23-Apr-2021 08:37
About 18 months ago, the monitor just died and would not power on.

 

I left it for several months, trying every now and then to see if it would power on.

 

It didn't so I put it next to my inorganic collection goods.

 

Before the collection, I tried for a last time and it powered on (in the garage).

 

I was so happy.

 

I unplugged it and moved it upstairs and it was OK.

 

It has worked for a couple of months and then suddenly died again.

 

Over the last week I have left it off and then attached the power code. It powers on for 1 second and then switches itself off.

 

The monitor is several years old and I am not even going to try and find out how much it would cost to repair.

 

I have 'wiggled' the power code many times, to no avail and the back of the monitor says there are no serviceable parts and I cannot see any screws to even open it up.

 

This is probably my last attempt to see if anyone has any bright ideas.




1101
  #2696960 23-Apr-2021 09:44
Does it have an external power pack. External power packs can fail , causing this sort of issue .

 

It will be covered by the CGA, 18months is not old for a monitor. You'll need to kick & scream to get it fixed under your CGA rights though .
The question will be, is it worth your time & hassle , given how cheap monitors now are.

nitro
  #2696963 23-Apr-2021 09:57
1101:

 

Does it have an external power pack. External power packs can fail , causing this sort of issue .

 

It will be covered by the CGA, 18months is not old for a monitor. You'll need to kick & scream to get it fixed under your CGA rights though .
The question will be, is it worth your time & hassle , given how cheap monitors now are.

 

 

op said 'the monitor is several years old', that first failed 18 months ago. i don't think any amount of kicking and screaming will help.

 

however, testing with a different power supply might be worth a shot. otherwise, long-weekend-sale is on...

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2696966 23-Apr-2021 09:59
He said it failed 18 months ago, its older than 18 months ;)

 

 




alisam

  #2697162 23-Apr-2021 12:55
Checked and I purchased it on 07/01/2010. So well used.

 

There is no power pack, just an ordinary power cable from years ago.




robjg63
  #2697234 23-Apr-2021 15:13
Have you tried googling it?
Might just be a matter of replacing a $1 capacitor. Amazing what you can find on YouTube about repairs.




mattwnz
  #2697236 23-Apr-2021 15:23
Try shining a torch on the screen to see if the LCD is still working, or whether the backlight has failed. Often it is the backlight. If you are going to dispose it, suggest putting it  on trademe, so someone can repair it and give it a second life, and save it from going into the landfill.


