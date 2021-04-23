I've asked this before but the RAM I was hoping to get became unavailable so I left it.

I'll ask again as I'm now thinking about buying some and the last thread evolved into another sub topic which was helpful but feel I need a fresh thread to seek fresh thoughts

I currently have 2X 8GB Crucial Ballistix Sport 3200 MHz DDR4 DRAM , so 16GB in total.

The only game "Sim" I play is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. I'll explain my PC specs at the bottom but I'm thinking about increasing RAM as it's something I can afford now vs other upgrades. While running this application I usually have several other things open as I have a multi screen set up.

I do game a bit outside of this, FIFA, GTA and I'm really happy with the performance there.

My Questions are:

1. Can you match RAM on size and speed alone or does brand match needed as well? For example would this boost my capacity to 32GB at 3200mhz with this?

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMPNY12016/PNY-XLR8-RGB-Desktop-Gaming-16GB--2-X-8GB-3200Mhz?qr=app_share

2. Is 4x8GB equal to 2x16GB or which is better and why etc?

3. Is 3600Mhz vs 3200Mhz much different in speed or is capacity better

Preempting the obvious question... What am I trying to achieve?

I run MSFS on High/Ultra settings and I'm reasonably happy with the performance. Actually I really like it.

With more and more pay ware 'addons' becoming available especially in the scenery space I want to keep the performance high and reduce stuttering especially with other applications on.

PC SPEC:

Motherboard: B450 Pro

CPU: AMD 3600X

GPU: RTX 2060Super

Disk: 1TB SSD

Screen: 1080p HDMI/DVI output

Other things on my radar.