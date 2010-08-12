

I'm afraid this is still going on. I was lucky enough to be at my uncle's place the other day. I noticed he was on his cellphone in front of his computer and the person on the phone was obviously asking him to do certain things on his computer.



I wandered over for a look and my uncle (fairly computer illiterate) was scrolling through the Event Viewer and had ranked the events by error status and was looking at errors from a while ago. This rang a bell with me so I asked him to hand the phone over.



I took the cellphone (it said restricted number on the screen) and said 'Hi, I'm actually a computer systems engineer" (a slight white lie but I do have the qualification!) "can I help you?". There was a pause and then a guy with an Indian accent spoke. He said that he was from Computer Solutions Microsoft Centre and that he was just showing my uncle errors on his computer so that they could be fixed.



I said "Ok so what's the guy's name you've just been speaking to?" No answer. "What house have you called? What's his operating system?". Long pause and then "I've shown him some errors ..."



That gave me enough to realise he was a scam artist so I just laid into him. "This is a scam isn't it? You're talking rubbish. If you ever call this number again, I'm calling the police."



"Ok ... goodbye."



And he hung up. There was a delay each time he responded so you could tell he was overseas. If you know anything about computers it was obvious that it was a scam, but if you don't, like my uncle, then it's obviously easy to be tricked.



^ML