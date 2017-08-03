Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingWhat game(s) are you playing now?


103 posts

Master Geek


# 220293 3-Aug-2017 18:40
Send private message quote this post

I'm playing Resident Evil Revelations 2 on PS4. The co-op mode is great. I'd recommend playing with a friend (local/split screen or online).

 

RE Revelations 2

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 15
3916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1837070 4-Aug-2017 11:26
Send private message quote this post

On the multiplayer front I'm jamming PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) pretty much daily. Most fun multiplayer game for me since BFBC2, particularly if you squad up with friends. It's sold 6 million copies in 4 months of Early Access and gotten smash reviews, so I'm clearly not the only one.. Just don't get me started on the cash for crates debacle going on right now thou.

 

Singleplayer I've been revisiting one of my old addictions a bit lately, Crusader Kings II.

 

 




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

5024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1837086 4-Aug-2017 11:41
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I've been playing Chess Titans, just a game bundled with windows. I haven't played chess for so many years.

 
 
 
 


Baby Get Shaky!
1652 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1837089 4-Aug-2017 11:47
Send private message quote this post

When I get a chance to play (rare these days) I go for Just Cause 2 (just better in every way than Just Cause 3) or a sim game like Prison Architect or SimAirport (can't wait for Airport CEO to come out, looks fantastic). If I'm in the mood its Doom on PS4.

6818 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1837092 4-Aug-2017 11:49
Send private message quote this post

Alternating between the Final Fantasy XII remaster (storyline complete, just working through some sidequests) and Dragon Quest XI (I'm not very far in). One of these days I need to finish Persona 5 too because I feel that I'm probably not even halfway yet...

711 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1839110 4-Aug-2017 12:10
Send private message quote this post

On the Xbox One:

 

  • Mafia 3, Just finished that. Language in game was worse than anything from the GTA series IMO
  • Farcry 4, although the animai attacks can become tiresome
  • Ghost Recon, Wildlands. Requires more tactical play, rather than just opening fire and getting into a firefight
  • Forza 6, although having the cars with similar performance is annoying, when sometimes they're not.
  • Just Cause 3, got to get back into that, enjoyed it while playing. Also got Just cause 2, but haven't played that yet

On the PC:

 

  • Beam NG Drive, for a bit of vehicle carnage\destruction
  • Assetto Corsa, for some good racing
  • Cities Skylines for a bit of a city sim

Due to the nature of the Xbox games, they're only played once the kids are in bed, and there's nothing on TV I want to view.

 

Due to where my PC is, that can be played while watching TV.

1243 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1839148 4-Aug-2017 13:16
Send private message quote this post

Been back to the console having upgraded my PS4 to a Pro recently (more excuse for a 4k TV later this year)

 

I have been mostly playing Persona 5 and Horizon Zero Dawn - the latter of which took me ages to finally get into ( I walked away a few times) but now it has its hooks in and I am loving it!

 

I did take a short break to buy and complete Ratchet & Clank in the sale as well, which was good fun.

 

 

 

At some point I am sure I will head back to Civ VI and Stellaris, but am very much enjoying the couch gaming again and looking forward to Mario Odyssey and GT Sport in the next few months.




.

1415 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1839158 4-Aug-2017 13:36
Send private message quote this post

Forza Motorsport 1. I'm sick of DLC and paid transactions in gaming. I'm 25 years old so still young-ish..




gz ftw

 
 
 
 


3454 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1839165 4-Aug-2017 13:42
Send private message quote this post

got bored of horizon zero dawn.  currently playing Far Cry 3 on steam, kings quest remake.  just finished the walking dead michoone (terrible).  need to get back into mass effect 4, but playing that on PC via controller can be a mission (im using a PS4 controller, it doesnt like it and its crap via the steam link, great via nvidia shield tv).

 

ive restarted far cry 3 a few times, never got into it, but now ive finally into it and enjoying it.

697 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 1839168 4-Aug-2017 13:45
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I'm playing a lot of PUBG at the moment. It's a very emotional game, I've thought about recording myself so I can have a laugh afterwards.

 

 

191 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1839190 4-Aug-2017 14:11
Send private message quote this post

I'm an open-world sandbox fan & I have just finished Witcher 3 together with the expansion packs. The problem is that the game was just so epic I have the feeling that nothing else could possibly bring the same level of immersion and enjoyment. 

 

I seriously need help laughing

3454 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1839192 4-Aug-2017 14:15
Send private message quote this post

Resnick:

 

I'm an open-world sandbox fan & I have just finished Witcher 3 together with the expansion packs. The problem is that the game was just so epic I have the feeling that nothing else could possibly bring the same level of immersion and enjoyment. 

 

I seriously need help laughing

 

 

I was EXACTLY the same way.   Nothing could compete with W3.  I finished the last expansion to that a few months ago, then started Mass Effect 4.  Not the same.

 

I remember absolutely loving Dragon Age 3, and finishing that, then W3 came out shortly after, and whoa, it made me think DA3 was kinda average.

 

W3 set the bar so high, its side quests were so rich, the gameplay was so great.  The drinking scene near the end at Kaer Morhen was hilarious, never laughed so hard at a game in my life.

191 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1839193 4-Aug-2017 14:19
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

reven:

 

Resnick:

 

I'm an open-world sandbox fan & I have just finished Witcher 3 together with the expansion packs. The problem is that the game was just so epic I have the feeling that nothing else could possibly bring the same level of immersion and enjoyment. 

 

I seriously need help laughing

 

 

I was EXACTLY the same way.   Nothing could compete with W3.  I finished the last expansion to that a few months ago, then started Mass Effect 4.  Not the same.

 

I remember absolutely loving Dragon Age 3, and finishing that, then W3 came out shortly after, and whoa, it made me think DA3 was kinda average.

 

W3 set the bar so high, its side quests were so rich, the gameplay was so great.  The drinking scene near the end at Kaer Morhen was hilarious, never laughed so hard at a game in my life.

 

 

 

 

It's not just me!! We should form a support group :)

1243 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1839195 4-Aug-2017 14:22
Send private message quote this post

Resnick:

 

I'm an open-world sandbox fan & I have just finished Witcher 3 together with the expansion packs. The problem is that the game was just so epic I have the feeling that nothing else could possibly bring the same level of immersion and enjoyment. 

 

I seriously need help laughing

 

 

 

 

I still have the two expansions to play through when I go back to the PC..! It is an excellent game.

 

 

 

reven:

 

 

 

I remember absolutely loving Dragon Age 3, and finishing that, then W3 came out shortly after, and whoa, it made me think DA3 was kinda average.

 

 

I struggled with DA3 which depressed me as I was expecting a return to form after DA2.

 

They knocked it out of the park with the original game - it is better in every way to the two mediocre sequels IMHO.

 

I haven't even bothered with ME4 after the reviews - don't want to spoil the good memories of the first two!




.

54 posts

Master Geek


  # 1839243 4-Aug-2017 15:56
Send private message quote this post

Heroes of the Storm (solo or with wife). She's not a big gamer but wanted to play with myself and our group of friends.

 

Wasteland 2 (PC)

 

Rimworld (PC)

 

Tempted to set up the PS3 and do a run through of MGS4 or muck around in MGS5 on PS4. Should also get around to doing the nightmare run on Doom on PC too.



103 posts

Master Geek


  # 1839300 4-Aug-2017 18:15
Send private message quote this post

You guys are not alone. I love The Witcher 3. I still need to start the 'Hearts of Stone' and 'Blood and Wine' expansions. I'm playing other games now because my backlog is huge. Not sure if I'll ever be able to catch up with so many great games available.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 15
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.