I'm playing Resident Evil Revelations 2 on PS4. The co-op mode is great. I'd recommend playing with a friend (local/split screen or online).
On the multiplayer front I'm jamming PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) pretty much daily. Most fun multiplayer game for me since BFBC2, particularly if you squad up with friends. It's sold 6 million copies in 4 months of Early Access and gotten smash reviews, so I'm clearly not the only one.. Just don't get me started on the cash for crates debacle going on right now thou.
Singleplayer I've been revisiting one of my old addictions a bit lately, Crusader Kings II.
Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
I've been playing Chess Titans, just a game bundled with windows. I haven't played chess for so many years.
When I get a chance to play (rare these days) I go for Just Cause 2 (just better in every way than Just Cause 3) or a sim game like Prison Architect or SimAirport (can't wait for Airport CEO to come out, looks fantastic). If I'm in the mood its Doom on PS4.
Alternating between the Final Fantasy XII remaster (storyline complete, just working through some sidequests) and Dragon Quest XI (I'm not very far in). One of these days I need to finish Persona 5 too because I feel that I'm probably not even halfway yet...
On the Xbox One:
On the PC:
Due to the nature of the Xbox games, they're only played once the kids are in bed, and there's nothing on TV I want to view.
Due to where my PC is, that can be played while watching TV.
Been back to the console having upgraded my PS4 to a Pro recently (more excuse for a 4k TV later this year)
I have been mostly playing Persona 5 and Horizon Zero Dawn - the latter of which took me ages to finally get into ( I walked away a few times) but now it has its hooks in and I am loving it!
I did take a short break to buy and complete Ratchet & Clank in the sale as well, which was good fun.
At some point I am sure I will head back to Civ VI and Stellaris, but am very much enjoying the couch gaming again and looking forward to Mario Odyssey and GT Sport in the next few months.
Forza Motorsport 1. I'm sick of DLC and paid transactions in gaming. I'm 25 years old so still young-ish..
got bored of horizon zero dawn. currently playing Far Cry 3 on steam, kings quest remake. just finished the walking dead michoone (terrible). need to get back into mass effect 4, but playing that on PC via controller can be a mission (im using a PS4 controller, it doesnt like it and its crap via the steam link, great via nvidia shield tv).
ive restarted far cry 3 a few times, never got into it, but now ive finally into it and enjoying it.
I'm playing a lot of PUBG at the moment. It's a very emotional game, I've thought about recording myself so I can have a laugh afterwards.
I'm an open-world sandbox fan & I have just finished Witcher 3 together with the expansion packs. The problem is that the game was just so epic I have the feeling that nothing else could possibly bring the same level of immersion and enjoyment.
I seriously need help
Resnick:
I was EXACTLY the same way. Nothing could compete with W3. I finished the last expansion to that a few months ago, then started Mass Effect 4. Not the same.
I remember absolutely loving Dragon Age 3, and finishing that, then W3 came out shortly after, and whoa, it made me think DA3 was kinda average.
W3 set the bar so high, its side quests were so rich, the gameplay was so great. The drinking scene near the end at Kaer Morhen was hilarious, never laughed so hard at a game in my life.
reven:
Resnick:
It's not just me!! We should form a support group :)
Resnick:
I still have the two expansions to play through when I go back to the PC..! It is an excellent game.
reven:
I remember absolutely loving Dragon Age 3, and finishing that, then W3 came out shortly after, and whoa, it made me think DA3 was kinda average.
I struggled with DA3 which depressed me as I was expecting a return to form after DA2.
They knocked it out of the park with the original game - it is better in every way to the two mediocre sequels IMHO.
I haven't even bothered with ME4 after the reviews - don't want to spoil the good memories of the first two!
Heroes of the Storm (solo or with wife). She's not a big gamer but wanted to play with myself and our group of friends.
Wasteland 2 (PC)
Rimworld (PC)
Tempted to set up the PS3 and do a run through of MGS4 or muck around in MGS5 on PS4. Should also get around to doing the nightmare run on Doom on PC too.
You guys are not alone. I love The Witcher 3. I still need to start the 'Hearts of Stone' and 'Blood and Wine' expansions. I'm playing other games now because my backlog is huge. Not sure if I'll ever be able to catch up with so many great games available.