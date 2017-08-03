Been back to the console having upgraded my PS4 to a Pro recently (more excuse for a 4k TV later this year)

I have been mostly playing Persona 5 and Horizon Zero Dawn - the latter of which took me ages to finally get into ( I walked away a few times) but now it has its hooks in and I am loving it!

I did take a short break to buy and complete Ratchet & Clank in the sale as well, which was good fun.

At some point I am sure I will head back to Civ VI and Stellaris, but am very much enjoying the couch gaming again and looking forward to Mario Odyssey and GT Sport in the next few months.