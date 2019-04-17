Zepanda66:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingFirst Playstation 5 details


384 posts

Ultimate Geek


#248947 17-Apr-2019 08:05
Send private message quote this post

Well this is a surprise. In an exclusive interview with lead architect Mark Cerny. Wired has revealed the first PS5 details. 

 

 

 

https://www.wired.com/story/exclusive-sony-next-gen-console/

 

 

 

The PS5 has been in the works for 4 years (2015)  

 

Zen 2 Confirmed (big deal, Zen+ was previously assumed to be what was used in PS5).  

 

Navi confirmed (not as big deal, since we pretty much knew this before).  

 

Ray Tracing Support Confirmed (To what degree is unknown, but holy crap!)  

 

3D Audio info - Some solution for TV speakers, will support native 3D audio set ups aside from their Gold Headphones such as external speakers, unlike PS4.  

 

Current PSVR headset is compatible with PS5.  

 

SSD Confirmed! (If Mark Cerny wasn’t the one saying these things, I wouldn’t believe him).  

 

SSD used standard faster than what’s currently available for PC (PCIe 4.0?).  

 

Spider-Man is running on a PS5 Devkit  

 

8K Support (unlikely to be used much, like how base PS4 technically supports 4K)  

 

Death Stranding confirmed to launch on PS4, possibly PS5.  

 

No New news on cloud gaming  

 

Backwards Compatible with PS4  

 

Physical Media confirmed  

 

 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
22576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219639 17-Apr-2019 09:29
Send private message quote this post

Sadly, I know I'll be one of the first in line to part with my cash. It's just how I am with new gadgets :)

 

Just shut up and take my money! 

 

I consider the $1000 I spent on my PS4 some of the best money I spent on gaming. The 1TB SSD was an excellent investment though for some reason I am only getting 780 Usable and my PS4 is always complaining about space! I am seriously considering a 2TB SSD.

 

I'd put a 1TB SSD in my Xbox One X if it wasn't so freaking hard to do!

 

 

810 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2219641 17-Apr-2019 09:32
Send private message quote this post

I don't suppose it's going to be known yet, but I hope the backwards compatibility will include peripherals as well as games.  Not that keen on reinvesting in a new steering wheel and pedals kit if I upgrade.




MotorDrive Rallying

 
 
 
 


22576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219642 17-Apr-2019 09:36
Send private message quote this post

geoffwnz:

 

I don't suppose it's going to be known yet, but I hope the backwards compatibility will include peripherals as well as games.  Not that keen on reinvesting in a new steering wheel and pedals kit if I upgrade.

 

 

If they are USB I'd suspect they are compatible, but it will depend largely on what new features are announced that aren't compatible. You may still be able to use your old gear but not make use of new features. 

 

 

1855 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2219671 17-Apr-2019 09:51
Send private message quote this post

I have been sitting on my PS3 for a while now.

 

If the PS5 supports playing all regions for bluray and dvds, I would consider it.

 

 




Life is too short to remove USB safely.

22576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219672 17-Apr-2019 09:53
Send private message quote this post

I've never had an issue playing any blu-ray on my ps4.

4663 posts

Uber Geek


  #2219675 17-Apr-2019 09:59
Send private message quote this post

I'm finding that many modern games are missing the gameplay element.   

 

I bought the latest god of war game, off the back of amazing reviews.  But, I only got through a couple of levels before I got so bored. Maybe I should have persevered, but it was a grind. 

 

My favourite game is grand theft auto, and I would buy the next playstation just for gta 6. 

 

I also enjoy the battlefield series of games, and general multiplayer where I can fight against my kids haha. Used to love battlefield 1942, because you could run the server yourself and setup lan games. 

 

And, in fact, googling this ...

 

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/65574/sony-paid-huge-money-gta-6-1-month-ps5-exclusivity/index.html

 

 

 

Woohoo!!  Roll on November 2020!  It might be the only game I buy for the PS5!

 

 

 

 

6296 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219677 17-Apr-2019 10:01
Send private message quote this post

surfisup1000:

 

I bought the latest god of war game, off the back of amazing reviews.  But, I only got through a couple of levels before I got so bored. Maybe I should have persevered, but it was a grind. 

 

 

Correct, you should have persevered.  

 
 
 
 


22576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219684 17-Apr-2019 10:09
Send private message quote this post

Re GOW the game didn't really get interesting till around 5-8 hours in. I still haven't finished it as new games keep coming out and I like the new shiney things, but it's on my list. 

 

 



384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2219725 17-Apr-2019 10:27
Send private message quote this post

I couldn't stop playing GoW. So good. Bring on the sequel.




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

Mad Scientist
22252 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219738 17-Apr-2019 10:43
Send private message quote this post

8K eh ... Time for new tv




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

560 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2219744 17-Apr-2019 10:52
Send private message quote this post

If its got a zen2 chip with 1tb ssd at pcie speeds along with navi hbm then i wouldnt be surprised if the standard model is $800 or higher on release.

Re: God of War, it becomes non-linear once you hit the lake. You really need to figure out the gear system if you want to do side-missions or later main missions. The game opens up when you start to get different pieces for builds depending on your preferred weapon/style of combat



384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2219796 17-Apr-2019 12:02
Send private message quote this post

SpartanVXL: If its got a zen2 chip with 1tb ssd at pcie speeds along with navi hbm then i wouldnt be surprised if the standard model is $800 or higher on release.

 

 

 

At that point id question whether or not it would be worth getting a ps5 at launch instead of upgrading my PC to a RTX card or something. If its $800 a launch I think id wait, upgrade my PC and play last of us 2 and death stranding on PS4.




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

7024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219830 17-Apr-2019 12:52
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

I've never had an issue playing any blu-ray on my ps4.

 

Most Blu-rays are region free these days, but the PS4 will still respect the region coding if present.

22576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2219833 17-Apr-2019 12:56
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:
networkn:

 

I've never had an issue playing any blu-ray on my ps4.

 

Most Blu-rays are region free these days, but the PS4 will still respect the region coding if present.

 

Well, I don't really doubt that would be true, but I own Blu-rays I have purchased from all over the world, I have yet to find a single disc that won't play in my BR. 

 

I wonder if an update removed the region locks perhaps?

 

 

560 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2220687 18-Apr-2019 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Zepanda66:

SpartanVXL: If its got a zen2 chip with 1tb ssd at pcie speeds along with navi hbm then i wouldnt be surprised if the standard model is $800 or higher on release.


 


At that point id question whether or not it would be worth getting a ps5 at launch instead of upgrading my PC to a RTX card or something. If its $800 a launch I think id wait, upgrade my PC and play last of us 2 and death stranding on PS4.



This would be the good model, either ps5 ‘pro’ or whatever they call it. There will definitely be a base model for maybe $500-600 going down to $400 over time

It is a significant upgrade over the ps4 and xbone x. The jaguars cpu and hdd really held back this gen in performance quality (note; not image quality).

We might finally get true 1080p 60fps or higher as a minimum now. $800nzd for that is a drop in the bucket for what you get. I’d actually expect it to be closer to $1000 honestly

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.