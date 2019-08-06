Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Borderlands 3 - Who's Hyped? No Spoilers Thanks


# 254314 6-Aug-2019 15:43
Having played the other games in the series, I am quite excited by this. I have a co-operative play weekend with my best friend planned, with some paintball and good steaks, ribs and Brisket thrown in for good measure.

 

I like the fact that players of different levels can play together and loot is shared properly now is awesome. I hope they allow ALL loot in your vicinity to collected without an action button, it's been the bane of playing to have to click to open a box, wait a moment and then click again to get the money inside when if you open the box and it has money in it, why would you not collect it? Same with Ammo. 

 

 

 

 

 

I am not sure the developers are well mentally after watching the trailers, some of it is getting pretty abstract!

 

 

  # 2291007 6-Aug-2019 15:50
On the fence about this - will wait for reviews for sure!

 

On the one hand, I really enjoyed the first 2. On the other, it does look like more of the same without adding anything new so not sure if I will play through it again!




  # 2291013 6-Aug-2019 15:57
I'm definitely excited. Have already taken a couple of days leave.

Still playing B2 at the moment!

 
 
 
 


  # 2291020 6-Aug-2019 16:03
Currently replaying the B2 campaign in Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode to "practice"... It's definitely a lot harder in this mode so it's slow going compated to the previous two modes. Good practice for BL3...




  # 2291026 6-Aug-2019 16:08
I’m.... a bit hesitant with BL now. For grind lovers it was great getting together in co-op and playing through to get the best kit+build. For me, I got quite drowsy at the bullet sponge enemies and lack of interesting fights.



  # 2291050 6-Aug-2019 16:41
I must saying playing co-operatively through a second time with a friend recently on console, I felt it was more of a grind to get better weapons, something I haven't really noticed playing alone or previously. Perhaps it was there all along, it's just not something I recalled.

 

 

  # 2299917 15-Aug-2019 18:37
Also playing BL2 at the moment in anticipation of the third installment.
Probably my favorite game of all time.

  # 2299919 15-Aug-2019 18:39
Keen, Jack Frags on Youtube has already posted a video showing the gameplay.

 
 
 
 


  # 2300151 16-Aug-2019 07:34
Is it only available on the Epic store at launch? If so, probably a pass from me...

 

1) I don't need yet another bloody ecosystem for my games - I already have Steam, GoG, Ubisoft, Origin, Bethesda...

 

2) Leaving the slight hysteria around it aside, the Epic store does seem like a half-formed, shoddy service

 

3) Their current exclusive-nabbing practices seems pretty shady.

 

 




  # 2300159 16-Aug-2019 07:55
I am waiting for it to be available on Steam. Not doing a pre-order yet. In the meantime collecting Golden Keys from the Borderlands VIP program for my BL2 game...




  # 2300172 16-Aug-2019 08:41
The only Borderlands I’ve played was Tales From the Borderlands, by Telltale Games. It was very cool, but somewhat different I guess.

I’ll probably give the new one a go when it hits Game Pass or PS Plus.



  # 2300173 16-Aug-2019 08:45
@gehenna given the other games you've enjoyed from our prior discussions in other threads, I actually think BL2 would be right up your alley.

 

 

  # 2300177 16-Aug-2019 08:48
Yeah but as usual there’s just too many games! I recently got The Sinking City so I want to play through that. I just finished a replay of Red Dead 2, doing a bunch of things differently (which was super fun). And it seems that Microsoft is chucking some really good games up on Game Pass a few months after they release so it’s a much more viable way of playing the new ones. They put Metro Exodus up there so I want to play through that too.

Too many games!

  # 2312076 7-Sep-2019 09:04
A bit disappointed with Gearbox... I am in their Borderlands VIP programme and collected quite some points along the way. Redeemed many of those for gold keys over the last few months but suddenly things stopped flowing on the 30 August. Redeemed points twice but keys never arrived in game. I also redeemed two Shift keys using the web interface (instead of in-game) and those never arrived either.

 

Looking at their support forums this seems to be happening for the last three weeks with lots of people complaining, mentioning, etc... And no reply from Gearbox - not on there, not on Twitter.

 

If that's how they treat people then I think Borderlands 3 may have a small hiccup - with all those special guns and perks accumulated, all the hype and the volume of people, I wonder how many will be actually delivered to the games when it comes live.




  # 2312094 7-Sep-2019 09:14
That's unfortunate to hear. I haven't had time to collect these things though one YouTuber I follow sends keys out regularly and they seem to work for him. Not delivering on this is a poor way to build hype!

  # 2312096 7-Sep-2019 09:24
Some people reported raising support tickets and getting the points back, or getting the keys in the game.

 

I have raised a ticket and was asked to make sure account is linked between Shitf and Steam, providing email, Shift ID and other tracking numbers. Let's see what I get out of this.

 

Reading the forums, it seems some people are already worried about not getting the specials from pre-order packs because of the platform failure.




