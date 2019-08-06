Having played the other games in the series, I am quite excited by this. I have a co-operative play weekend with my best friend planned, with some paintball and good steaks, ribs and Brisket thrown in for good measure.

I like the fact that players of different levels can play together and loot is shared properly now is awesome. I hope they allow ALL loot in your vicinity to collected without an action button, it's been the bane of playing to have to click to open a box, wait a moment and then click again to get the money inside when if you open the box and it has money in it, why would you not collect it? Same with Ammo.

I am not sure the developers are well mentally after watching the trailers, some of it is getting pretty abstract!