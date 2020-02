Some more info on the next gen Xbox surfaced today, namely a few hardware and software features. They mention "hardware-accelerated raytracing", so I'm guessing AMD has an answer up their sleeves for that.

Interesting that they say it will have HDMI 2.1 "features" such as ALLM and VRR, and then 120fps support in two different statements. Nothing about whether it will have full-fat 48gbps ports, but I'm guessing if they are still using "8K capable" as a selling point, they have to, no?

Another interesting thing is the earlier mention of a "forwards-compatible" arrangement, much like the Xbox One X and S share.