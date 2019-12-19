Hi.

Wondering how many of you play Clash of Clans ? I have an International clan looking for active players to join, but am also interested in just any general discussion.

I am TH13 now. I am enjoying the new hero, but not so much the new defenses LOL. I hang out mostly in Legends League but it's tough going with all the people spending megabucks to get maxxed real quick.

My biggest weakness is air attacks. I'd LOVE to be good at them, and I have tried a fair bit, watched all the videos, but I just can't "get" it.

In some ways it would be cool to find someone good at air who could sit and watch in real time at what I am doing wrong, but that's probably a pipe dream :)