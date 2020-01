nnnnnnnnnnnnnnngggggggggggggggggggggaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

On one hand, I'd rather they leave it to bake a little more if it means it will be as frickin' awesome as the hype.

On the other hand, I'VE BEEN WAITING FIVE YEARS FOR THIS GAME