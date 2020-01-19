Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
598 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265378 19-Jan-2020 12:03
Is there anyway of getting Xbox One or even 360 games to play on a PC?

688 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2401587 19-Jan-2020 12:12
Yep,

https://www.xbox.com/en-NZ/games/xbox-play-anywhere

Clint

