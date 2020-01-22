https://store.steampowered.com/news/57848/
Until the new game is released. So go grab them now if havent already got them!
Looks like it's free to play until March and not actually free. Small difference maybe but I thought it was actually free.
Worth getting if you want the original experience, but Black Mesa is a much better buy for if you want to see what Half-Life would be like with some modern graphics but original gameplay and story. Well worth the $20ish.
Klathman:
Looks like it's free to play until March and not actually free. Small difference maybe but I thought it was actually free.
Yeah noticed that once I read the full article...... but still, a fun game to race through in that time :)
