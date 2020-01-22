Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums

xpd



SysOp
10251 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 265447 22-Jan-2020 09:21
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

https://store.steampowered.com/news/57848/

 

Until the new game is released. So go grab them now if havent already got them!




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***

Klathman

Master Geek


  # 2403381 22-Jan-2020 09:42
Send private message quote this post

Looks like it's free to play until March and not actually free. Small difference maybe but I thought it was actually free.

Kchnz

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2403383 22-Jan-2020 09:48
Send private message quote this post

Worth getting if you want the original experience, but Black Mesa is a much better buy for if you want to see what Half-Life would be like with some modern graphics but original gameplay and story.  Well worth the $20ish.  

 
 
 
 


xpd



SysOp
10251 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2403385 22-Jan-2020 09:51
Send private message quote this post

Klathman:

 

Looks like it's free to play until March and not actually free. Small difference maybe but I thought it was actually free.

 

 

Yeah noticed that once I read the full article......   but still, a fun game to race through in that time :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***

