A neighbour resurrected a copy of Super V8 race car game that had previously run perfectly on his XP machine.

We installed it on a more modern laptop running Win 10, get as far as accessing the setup screen, and get confirmation that the graphics/refresh rate is all OK.

However, every time we attempt to run it, there is a screen requesting a re-boot " … to finish installation ..", but this option just reboots and gives same message when trying to run it again.

Any ideas or clues?