Hi, new here so hopefully this is in the right place.
So my PS4 doesn't stay connected to servers when playing multiplayer games but doesn't seem to be disconnecting from the internet, just the game server (Netflix still works fine and doesnt disconnect). It happens on multiple games. I cant normally play for more than 10minutes before being booted off.
I have tried on both wired and wireless connection, enabled port forwarding and opened the ports, turned off IPv6, prioritised my PS4 in my router settings, given it a static IP, different DNS settings and almost every other suggestion I have found online. Have also tried on a separate network and got the same result, which makes me think it must be a Playstation problem rather than an internet problem.
Just hoping someone might have a solution that I haven't tried before I replace this PS4