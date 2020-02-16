So I was at Browns Bay markets this morning, was about to leave and saw a Nintendo logo sticking out of a box.... had a closer look.

$10.

Nintendo DS Lite with couple of carts, and charger.

Seller saw me looking at it, and pulled it out and showed it to me.... it powered on perfectly. Only thing wrong with it is that the hinge between screens dosent have any tension anymore, not that it matters much. Was waiting for the "its faulty tho" speech.... but it didnt arrive. Told me one of the carts, has about 25 games on it, just figured it was one of those multi-game carts.

Offered $8 and he took it.

Get the thing home, reset it (so hard to factory reset - just take the battery out) and had quick play. All appears fine.

Then I swap carts.... and I notice the cart with the 25 games, has an odd feature on it..... an SD card inserted in it. I look at the cart again, and see "AceKard 2" on the label.... find theres a matching USB card reader in the bag as well.

Lookup AceKard and find its a flash-card system for loading homebrew etc onto it :D

I literally just copy ROM's onto the SD card, throw it into the cart, and away it goes.

Perfect for the bus to work :D