best place to buy pre-built gaming pc


Wannabe Geek


#268153 2-Mar-2020 15:08
Hi all, i have been out of the pc gaming scene since ps4 released a few years back.

 

 

 

the last gaming pc i purchased was in 2012 from computer lounge and then upgraded again in 2015 using computer lounge.

 

 

 

back then they had a great reputation for gaming pc's and seemed to be well respected amongst enthusiasts, i would go on their forum (which is now shutdown)

 

ask a few questions and one of their staff would reply fast and make me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

 

 

 

anyway 5 years later i am getting told that PB tech is the place to go.. i always thought PB tech was the same as harvey norman as far as gaming pc's were concerned and only

 

an idiot would buy from them but i have heard from a few different people they are really good and there website seems to have alot of reasonably spec'd pcs.

 

 

 

So what would you guys reccomend? i am looking at spending around 2k for a pre-built system and i am trying to re-learn about the new GPU's, CPU's, SSD's etc etc..

 

 

 

any help would be appreciated :) 

Wannabe Geek


  #2430143 2-Mar-2020 15:10
further more i am looking at playing games like post scriptum, squad, hell let loose, age of empires 4 when that comes out.

 

 

 

so need a system that will smash the unreal 4 engine! thanks again

PB are fine, but Computer Lounge are prob better option for latest gear but price comes with it, and Ive used Playtech multiple times as well.

 

Are you starting from scratch or have some gear such as keyboard/mouse/screen etc ?

 

 




