Hi all, i have been out of the pc gaming scene since ps4 released a few years back.

the last gaming pc i purchased was in 2012 from computer lounge and then upgraded again in 2015 using computer lounge.

back then they had a great reputation for gaming pc's and seemed to be well respected amongst enthusiasts, i would go on their forum (which is now shutdown)

ask a few questions and one of their staff would reply fast and make me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

anyway 5 years later i am getting told that PB tech is the place to go.. i always thought PB tech was the same as harvey norman as far as gaming pc's were concerned and only

an idiot would buy from them but i have heard from a few different people they are really good and there website seems to have alot of reasonably spec'd pcs.

So what would you guys reccomend? i am looking at spending around 2k for a pre-built system and i am trying to re-learn about the new GPU's, CPU's, SSD's etc etc..

any help would be appreciated :)