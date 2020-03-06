Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Gaming Upgrade an old gaming rig for 3D printing


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#268221 6-Mar-2020 09:55
Hi All,

 

Four years ago I posted this in another thread:

 

Hi All,I need to give my 5 year old rig a refresh, before thinking about a new build. I am hoping to finally get around to The Witcher 3 (yes, I am that far behind), and maybe No Mans Sky when that is released. It is an i7 2600K 3.4GHz, two Corsair 4GB DDR3-1600, Intel 80GB SSD for the OS (still running Windows 7, may upgrade to 10 soon), and an AMD HD6970 2GB OC on a Gigabyte Z68Z board.  These are all fairly out of date, but I'm guessing the bottleneck here is the GPU?  I was thinking about dropping in an AMD R9 380 4GB card - will this get me through? Appreciate any thoughts or advice!

 

Reader; I never got around to the suggested upgrade. I stuck to PS4 gaming because it was on my large TV & surround sound in the lounge.

 

My now 9 year old(!) rig still runs well - I've currently fired it up to mess around with 3D printing. Most of the programs I use run well enough, but I wanted to try one for automatic support generation - called Prusa Slicer - and the program won't even start.

 

My suspicion is that it can't work properly with my antiquated graphics drivers - which I can't update with my now legacy GPU.  So my question is this; what current card do you think I could upgrade to allow me to use this software, without having to upgrade everything else?

 

As always, advice appreciated!

98 posts

Master Geek


  #2433572 6-Mar-2020 11:11
try the integrated intel graphics? seems like that software doesn't need much in the way of GPU power.

284 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2433574 6-Mar-2020 11:13
A lot of older graphics cards were notorious for poor OpenGL drivers on Windows. Intel graphics suggested above seems like a good option to try.

 
 
 
 


284 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2433575 6-Mar-2020 11:14
If Intel graphics doesn't do it, try Linux.

