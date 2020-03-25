Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingOriginal Xbox - 2tb origins fully loaded


42 posts

Geek


#268556 25-Mar-2020 18:55
Send private message

Hi there.

 

 

 

After about 10 years since my last Modding of an Original Xbox, if finally Dug my box out of Hibernation.

 

Doing a bit of research i see that everyones now using 2tb Harddiscs with quite swish Dashboards with awesome Emu support which is a bit of a jump from the 500gb PATA upgrades i was originally using.

 

Ive upgraded to a 1.5Tb Sata using an IDE/Pata to Sata adapter and are currently using XBMC as my Dashboard which work pretty good.

 

For my Emu i have loaded on CoinOps Massive - which also works very nicely.

 

After doing some research i see that many are using Origins "2tb origins fully loaded" dashboard.

 

 

 

By Chance - Would anyone have a good clean copy of this Image.

 

If so - If they didn't mind. i would like to grab a copy.

 

I could download it - but 2Tb is a bit above my Cap.

 

 

 

Does anyone have a copy they could share.....

 

 

 

Any Replies would be great..

Create new topic

xpd

Arrma Basher
10381 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2446618 25-Mar-2020 19:45
Send private message quote this post

Id be happy to download it for you but got no spare space :D 

 

If you sent me a drive, I could do it.....  but probably someone closer to you could do it as well.

 

Im in Whangaparaoa.




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Arrma RC Owner ? Check out Arrma Addicts Auckland

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.