Hi there.

After about 10 years since my last Modding of an Original Xbox, if finally Dug my box out of Hibernation.

Doing a bit of research i see that everyones now using 2tb Harddiscs with quite swish Dashboards with awesome Emu support which is a bit of a jump from the 500gb PATA upgrades i was originally using.

Ive upgraded to a 1.5Tb Sata using an IDE/Pata to Sata adapter and are currently using XBMC as my Dashboard which work pretty good.

For my Emu i have loaded on CoinOps Massive - which also works very nicely.

After doing some research i see that many are using Origins "2tb origins fully loaded" dashboard.

By Chance - Would anyone have a good clean copy of this Image.

If so - If they didn't mind. i would like to grab a copy.

I could download it - but 2Tb is a bit above my Cap.

Does anyone have a copy they could share.....

Any Replies would be great..