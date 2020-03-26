Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268562 26-Mar-2020 10:03
Looking for games that can be played turn based so I can play against the wife. We currently playing Heroes MM 3 but its a bit dated. What are some decent recent games that we could look at?

 

 

  #2446880 26-Mar-2020 10:05
There is a very good HD add-on for HoMM3, it is awesome! https://sites.google.com/site/heroes3hd/

 

I would try Civilization 5 as well.



  #2446885 26-Mar-2020 10:13
I got the 6$ hd steam version. Its good

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2446916 26-Mar-2020 10:44
engedib:

 

There is a very good HD add-on for HoMM3, it is awesome! https://sites.google.com/site/heroes3hd/

 

I would try Civilization 5 as well.

 

 

 

 

Or Civilization 6

  #2446945 26-Mar-2020 11:23
Chess




