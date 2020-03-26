Looking for games that can be played turn based so I can play against the wife. We currently playing Heroes MM 3 but its a bit dated. What are some decent recent games that we could look at?
There is a very good HD add-on for HoMM3, it is awesome! https://sites.google.com/site/heroes3hd/
I would try Civilization 5 as well.
engedib:
Or Civilization 6
Chess
