How technical or handy are you? When it's an emergency and you need a high amp 5v or 12v supply an old computer PSU is always a great place to turn.



Looking online it looks like the Xbox kne is 12v 17A. Most computer power supplies could provide that easily enough. If you have an old computer you could take the power supply out, cut off the CPU power connector, cut the Xbox one connector. Strip a bit off each cable and twist then together. You then jump start the PSU by connecting the green cable to a black cable in the motherboard connector and you should be good to go.