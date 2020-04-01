I've recently got a new PC and passed my old one down to my son, but he's struggling to play Fortnite on it. It's a bit of a dog (about 8-10 years old) .

I'm just wondering what is the least I can do that will make playing on it more fun for my son. I don't have a lot to spend (maybe a couple hundred). Just want to get bang for my buck.

Currently, Fortnite runs on lowest settings, but has long load times and the building geometry sometimes doesn't load at all and there's a few other minor glitches.

Current system:

ASUS P7P55D-E PRO Motherboard

Intel® Core™ i5 CPU 760 @ 2.80GHz 2801 Mhz, 4 Cores

G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 8GB DDR3 1600

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 1GB

I was thinking of doubling the memory and getting a slightly newer 2GB GPU. What would you recommend?