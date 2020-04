Hi.

So, I wanted to see if anyone had any recommendations:

1) I'd quite like to play Portal 2 with my 11 Year old Son. He has a reasonable laptop, does he need his own steam and copy of the game or can we piggy back him off my account easily?

2) Remember those text-based adventure games from YEARS ago? No pictures and simply commands you typed to interact? Does anyone know of any kid-friendly ones?

3) Boulderdash, any recommendations on a decent remake of this game? PC or Android.

Cheers