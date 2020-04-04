Hi All,

So firstly I'm completely new to gaming and recently acquired a Antec 902 gaming PC which I know is at least 20 years old but I love the look of the case.

I like the subtle Blue LED look but am now wanting to change the look with a RGB setup, I have looked on line Youtube Google etc but can't find anything on a Antec 902 or understand the terms that are used with headers, pin types etc (Again I'm out of my league with PC RGB'S and the tech)

What would be the easiest to achieve this? Replace the 4 fans and add RGB strips with a controller box?(they are only Blue) however I have heard that then the Antec auto fan controller won't work if I change the fans

Or should I just upgrade my case and get my current setup installed,

My motherboard is follows for possible RGB setup

Manufacturer Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

Model B250M-D3H-CF (U3E1)

Version x.x

Chipset Vendor Intel

Chipset Model Kaby Lake

Chipset Revision 05

Southbridge Vendor Intel

Southbridge Model B250

I have a F@ 600W PSU if that helps at all,

I only use one of the front USB's if that's import on the case,

Tanks in advance for helping a newbie