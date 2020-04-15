Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Do I get Gamepass or EA Access?


3541 posts

Uber Geek


#269933 15-Apr-2020 15:59
Which has the best free to play FPS?

I had gamepass when it was on sale for $1 for 3 months, the Mrs finally used it with Ori, she clocked the first one, but she only picked this up a few weeks ago. But Im wondering is Unravel similar and as good as Ori?

I have Fifa 20 on disc from Xmas and havnt even opened it. Will it be worth anything in a few weeks should we go back to lvl 3? Id prefer to have been given madden. 

I like sports games but I love being a Sniper in FPS games.

Does Battlefield V still have anybody online playing the WW2 version? 

Black Ops is not free to play is it on Gamepass?

4123 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2462049 15-Apr-2020 16:12
COD Warzone and Fortnite is free and you require neither Xbox Game Pass or EA Access. 

 

I am really enjoying Warzone. I have battle pass. You get a big variety of different developer's game on game pass vs EA only with access. It is personal preference which games you like and you can browse what games are available on both platforms before buying the subscription. I never bought GTA-V but I get to play it without any extra costs thanks to game pass.

 

ps - Battlefield 1 is much more enjoyable than Battlefield V




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

