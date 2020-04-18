Lockdown is kicking my butt a bit today, and the normal drill of pottering at work or watching a movie is not quite cutting it.



I have a Dell R710 server in my hostel room. It's running unRaid, with Medusa/Deluge/Radar/Jellyfin running in Docker, which normally satisfy my generally small entertainment needs. It has around 56Gb RAM, and a few Tb of spare space. It doesn't have a dedicated graphics card but it does have a screen attached, or I can webGUI or SSH from an RPi 3.



I'm looking for any suggestions of games I might be able to run on this setup. Can easily spin up various unix VMs, but don't have any windows keys so that option is out. I was thinking something along the lines of civilisation or age of empires but realise that without a GPU I might just be SOL.



Thoughts / suggestions / pointers would be most appreciated.