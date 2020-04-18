Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Gaming Games for a server with no GPU


#269986 18-Apr-2020 14:43
Lockdown is kicking my butt a bit today, and the normal drill of pottering at work or watching a movie is not quite cutting it.

I have a Dell R710 server in my hostel room. It's running unRaid, with Medusa/Deluge/Radar/Jellyfin running in Docker, which normally satisfy my generally small entertainment needs. It has around 56Gb RAM, and a few Tb of spare space. It doesn't have a dedicated graphics card but it does have a screen attached, or I can webGUI or SSH from an RPi 3.

I'm looking for any suggestions of games I might be able to run on this setup. Can easily spin up various unix VMs, but don't have any windows keys so that option is out. I was thinking something along the lines of civilisation or age of empires but realise that without a GPU I might just be SOL.

Thoughts / suggestions / pointers would be most appreciated.

mdf

  #2464829 18-Apr-2020 14:48
RetroPie on the Pi?

 

Otherwise GOG has a Linux games page. Unfortunately I don't think you can search/filter by system requirements.

  #2464840 18-Apr-2020 14:56
I used to have hours of fun with Rogue

 

 

 
 
 
 


xpd

  #2464847 18-Apr-2020 15:15
Almost anything on GOG.com would probably run :)

 

 




