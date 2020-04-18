Am trying to connect a Caldigit TS3 plus to my Razer Blade 15' onto a Samsung C27F390FHE 27" monitor using a Aten VC986 DisplayPort to 4K HDMI Active Adapter and having no success.

Have tried several other adapters (as Caldigit annoyingly just as a Displayport no HDMI) as note it has to be active not passive but still no joy.

Monitor work fine when I plug it in direct to the the Razer, and Razer is connecting to the Caldigit fine via Thunderbolt connection.

Any ideas, do I need to go for a tried and true brand adapter, didn't expect it to be this fussy...

Cheers