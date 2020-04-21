I'm trying to create the following setup ideally, and I would like to know if anyone has done it, or something similar...

- Triple screen Nvidia surround setup on 3 displayport connected monitors (5760*1080) for simracing.

- 4K and QHD monitors connected to same PC on desk for normal work.

I already have the monitors, so DP passthrough isn't going to work, and I have a 1070ti with 3x DP and 1x HDMI. I do have a Quadro 2000 I could put in as well, but I don't know if...

- I can have Nvidia Surround configured at the same time as having 2 extra independent monitors (Even if the triple surround is seen as a 3rd monitor that would be fine)

- The 1070ti would do all the heavy lifting, even for displays connected to the quadro. (I know there's no SLi opportunity)

I'm almost resigned to having to experiment but thought perhaps someone on here has done something as silly as this before :-)

Cheers - N