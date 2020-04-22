I'm curious as to how balanced are the system requirements. ie how much is processor dependent vrs graphics card.

ie whats the result if I replace my 980 with a 2080 (assuming I can) for example will the slightly better than minimum spec processor.

(I am quite happy otherwise with my current spec i7-4790k 32Gb Z97 motherboard 980ti all ssd.)

(PS Currently running two Dell 24 1920x1200 have got another one unused)