A lot of us have been waiting for this one. The specs don't actually seem that bad. And are quite reasonable. I guess it helps that its being optimized for console.
What I would like to know is how you can fly a complicated simulator on an Xbox?
Assume lower than older versions given the streaming of so much content compared to prior versions...
CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB: Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440
I'm curious as to how balanced are the system requirements. ie how much is processor dependent vrs graphics card.
ie whats the result if I replace my 980 with a 2080 (assuming I can) for example will the slightly better than minimum spec processor.
(I am quite happy otherwise with my current spec i7-4790k 32Gb Z97 motherboard 980ti all ssd.)
(PS Currently running two Dell 24 1920x1200 have got another one unused)
Key question is how many screens and at what resolution... one assumes 1 screen at 1080P?
mentalinc:
Key question is how many screens and at what resolution... one assumes 1 screen at 1080P?
If your asking me.
Ive got 3 dell 24" 1920x1200 of which I am only running 2 otherwise I cant look out of the window. Although I expect if I upgrade the graphics component I would be able to run all three monitos and pretend the bevil are frames of the cockpit window.
I am not enough of a FS junky anymore (kids) that I am going to replace monitors and my whole setup for relatively few hours actual use.
In a storage, I've got yolks pedal, quadrant, a thrustmast hotas cougar, Natural Trackpoint setup, ...and 17 years of PCpilot magazines -
OK ive got a problem
Was referring to the requirements announced as most people have a decent setup...
I hope thats not running a single 1080 screen if "Ideal" is i7-9800x and 2080 graphics card !!