357 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270076 22-Apr-2020 11:07
A lot of us have been waiting for this one. The specs don't actually seem that bad. And are quite reasonable. I guess it helps that its being optimized for console. 

 

 

 

 

 




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

3740 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2467675 22-Apr-2020 11:08
What I would like to know is how you can fly a complicated simulator on an Xbox?

xpd

Arrma Basher
10430 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2467680 22-Apr-2020 11:11
Keyboard and mouse. Pretty sure it'll have support :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Powered by  

 

 

 
 
 
 


1892 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2467683 22-Apr-2020 11:14
Assume lower than older versions given the streaming of so much content compared to prior versions...




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

2335 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2467692 22-Apr-2020 11:23
I'm curious as to how balanced are the system requirements. ie how much is processor dependent vrs graphics card.

 

ie whats the result if I replace my 980 with a 2080 (assuming I can) for example will the slightly better than minimum spec processor.

 

 

 

(I am quite happy otherwise with my current spec i7-4790k 32Gb Z97 motherboard 980ti all ssd.)

 

(PS Currently running two Dell 24 1920x1200 have got another one unused)

1892 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2467700 22-Apr-2020 11:39
Key question is how many screens and at what resolution... one assumes 1 screen at 1080P?




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

2335 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2467713 22-Apr-2020 11:51
mentalinc:

 

Key question is how many screens and at what resolution... one assumes 1 screen at 1080P?

 

 

 

 

If your asking me.

 

Ive got 3 dell 24" 1920x1200 of which I am only running 2 otherwise I cant look out of the window. Although I expect if I upgrade the graphics component I would be able to run all three monitos and pretend the bevil are frames of the cockpit window.

 

I am not enough of a FS junky anymore (kids) that I am going to replace monitors and my whole setup for relatively few hours actual use.

 

In a storage, I've got yolks pedal, quadrant, a thrustmast hotas cougar, Natural Trackpoint setup, ...and 17 years of PCpilot magazines -

 

OK ive got a problem

1892 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2467744 22-Apr-2020 12:19
afe66:

 

mentalinc:

 

Key question is how many screens and at what resolution... one assumes 1 screen at 1080P?

 

 

 

 

If your asking me.

 

Ive got 3 dell 24" 1920x1200 of which I am only running 2 otherwise I cant look out of the window. Although I expect if I upgrade the graphics component I would be able to run all three monitos and pretend the bevil are frames of the cockpit window.

 

I am not enough of a FS junky anymore (kids) that I am going to replace monitors and my whole setup for relatively few hours actual use.

 

In a storage, I've got yolks pedal, quadrant, a thrustmast hotas cougar, Natural Trackpoint setup, ...and 17 years of PCpilot magazines -

 

OK ive got a problem

 

 

 

 

Was referring to the requirements announced as most people have a decent setup...




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

 
 
 
 


2335 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2467745 22-Apr-2020 12:22
I hope thats not running a single 1080 screen if "Ideal" is i7-9800x and 2080 graphics card !!

