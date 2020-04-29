Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
363 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270224 29-Apr-2020 12:21
The end of an era.

 

https://www.gameplanet.co.nz/news/g5ea8aa13d2038/Gameplanet-is-shutting-down/ 




51 posts

Master Geek


  #2473307 29-Apr-2020 13:06
Sad to see it go, the people in Open discussion were odd, but the actual game communities in early 2000's were home to a lot of the original communities like CS, TFC, NS.

 

 

 

RIP

33 posts

Geek


  #2473314 29-Apr-2020 13:18
don't worry - NZ has two islands, we will live on

 
 
 
 


defiant
1138 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2473316 29-Apr-2020 13:27
I'm honestly not surprised.. it appeared Egor put little to no effort into that forum for awhile now

 

 

1907 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2473322 29-Apr-2020 13:34
Seems the forums will live on?

 

 

 

GP Forums is currently unavailable while all data is being migrated to a new platform. Please check back later today.

 

Read more at: Gameplanet is shutting down




xpd

Arrma Basher
10440 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2473348 29-Apr-2020 13:41
Theyre moving the forums to Tapatalk.

 

Once you get through the sarcasm and "kid" attitudes, theres actually quite a number of talented people on there.

 

 




1871 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2473351 29-Apr-2020 13:53
That community is at times pretty toxic. It gets embarrassing when one of the reviewers happen to be one of the most toxic posters in the forums and has had to be temporarily banned from posting on various occasions.

 

 

174 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2473360 29-Apr-2020 14:12
Doesn't surprise me either..

 

Tapatalk has a mobile app which i understand is not bad, this might be a dumb question, what platform/forum software does Geekzone use and could you use an off the self app like tapatalk?

 
 
 
 


xpd

Arrma Basher
10440 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2473407 29-Apr-2020 15:18
Delorean:

 

Doesn't surprise me either..

 

Tapatalk has a mobile app which i understand is not bad, this might be a dumb question, what platform/forum software does Geekzone use and could you use an off the self app like tapatalk?

 

 

GZ is custom built, so something like Tapatalk wont work out of the box.

 

 




