The end of an era.
https://www.gameplanet.co.nz/news/g5ea8aa13d2038/Gameplanet-is-shutting-down/
Sad to see it go, the people in Open discussion were odd, but the actual game communities in early 2000's were home to a lot of the original communities like CS, TFC, NS.
RIP
don't worry - NZ has two islands, we will live on
I'm honestly not surprised.. it appeared Egor put little to no effort into that forum for awhile now
Seems the forums will live on?
GP Forums is currently unavailable while all data is being migrated to a new platform. Please check back later today.
Read more at: Gameplanet is shutting down
That community is at times pretty toxic. It gets embarrassing when one of the reviewers happen to be one of the most toxic posters in the forums and has had to be temporarily banned from posting on various occasions.
Doesn't surprise me either..
Tapatalk has a mobile app which i understand is not bad, this might be a dumb question, what platform/forum software does Geekzone use and could you use an off the self app like tapatalk?
GZ is custom built, so something like Tapatalk wont work out of the box.