Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand


#270394 7-May-2020 13:04
Just received:

 

 

Spark announced today it is the exclusive partner for Microsoft’s Xbox All Access program in New Zealand, offering a simple and affordable new way to get the best in gaming with Xbox. 

 

Beginning today, both new and existing Spark customers can join the Xbox All Access program as part of eligible Pay Monthly mobile or broadband plans. With Xbox All Access, customers can choose from Xbox One S or Xbox One X bundles and get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $32 or $39 per month over a 24-month period.

 

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, customers get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including online multiplayer, plus access to more than 100 high-quality games on console and PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate even includes Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as their global release, so members can immediately jump into the latest from franchises like Halo, Gears of War and Minecraft, including the highly anticipated upcoming Minecraft Dungeons, available for members on May 26.

 

Joining the line-up of entertainment options Spark customers can already add to their plans, Xbox All Access provides everything you need to start gaming right out of the box and is an affordable way to join the Xbox family and community of gamers around the world.

 

Matt Bain, Spark’s Marketing Director says Spark is excited to join forces with Xbox to bring Xbox All Access to customers in New Zealand.

 

“I believe gaming has huge potential as a digital subscription service - we’ve already seen this transformation with movies and music. We’re excited to bring Microsoft’s industry-leading Xbox Game Pass membership to more gamers in New Zealand with Xbox All Access,” Bain said.

 

“One of the exciting things about this digital evolution is that it enables greater access and choice for households and that’s definitely true for Xbox All Access. It’s ideal for players who want flexibility in their purchasing options, offering great value and an awesome gaming experience with Spark.”

 

Jeremy Hinton from Microsoft says the company is thrilled to be working with Spark to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealanders, following success in Australia, US and the UK.  

 

“With Xbox All Access we are bringing more choice than ever before to New Zealand. Our partnership with Spark will offer an affordable and convenient way for new and existing Xbox fans to jump into gaming.”

 

For more details on the Xbox All Access program, please visit www.spark.co.nz/getmore/xbox

 

Xbox All Access console and subscription can be purchased interest free over 24 months with current $39.99 and above consumer Pay Monthly plans and current consumer broadband plans with a monthly data allowance of 600GB or more (including Unplan).

 

Xbox One S All Access console and subscription costs $32 per month for 24 months plus your plan charges; Xbox One X console and subscription costs $39 per month for 24 months plus your plan charges.

 




 

 

  #2478585 7-May-2020 13:39
Would have been nice if they also made available the Xbox Series X upgrade program down the line with Xbox All Access like they have with Amazon in US when it would be released.

 

The program announced in NZ is still great nonetheless. Individually it would cost combined $1080 in NZ over 24 months for Xbox One X and Game Pass Ultimate purchased separately and $936 over 24 months and that too via interest free affordable monthly payments via Spark.

 

 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

  #2478586 7-May-2020 13:41
Thanks for doing the maths bill.

 

Is it a No for the Series X upgrade? That would be a clincher for me!!!




The little things make the biggest difference.

 
 
 
 


  #2478594 7-May-2020 13:49
I expect Spark and Microsoft NZ to offer the Xbox Series X via the All Access program eventually when it is released in NZ with the monthly interest free plan setup no doubt but the fact they did not announce a free upgrade today to Series X console for customers that will sign up to the All Access One X program starting from today with Spark after this announcement makes it sound like these customers will have to stick to One S or One X console until their 24 months contract expires unless Spark/MS announce a surprise later on and provide the Series X upgrade at small cost. 

 

 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

  #2478636 7-May-2020 14:32
Tempting to get on this to get a second one X, also surprised that they didnt put the SAD in on this since that's ideally combined with gamepass.

 

But with the unknown of the series X that puts a stop to this. I dont want to risk being expected to be still paying for hardware that will be relegated to 3rd tv status when the series X is released and I buy one outright since it isnt offered on this.

 

Clarification on upgrade would probably drive more takeups of this offer.




