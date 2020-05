I think this is a case of it is what it it is for the price, most other TV's around that price-point will be much of a muchness. The processor isn't too bad and supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, but the panel is probably a cheap and cheerful edge/frame lit IPS. It will probably be fine for bright content if you aren't picky, but it will look terrible for anything dark. I imagine it probably will not look great with HDR content either and the contrast will probably suck.

MRR is probably just their marketing name for fake higher frame rates, given other names by different OEMs. It's probably actually a 60hz panel. Which is ok if you are playing at 4k, since most games struggle to make 60fps at that resolution, but obviously won't be able to take advantage of any of the higher feature-set of a PS5, since it can't display high frame rates nor does it have HDMI 2.1 ports.

Are you specifically looking at 40" TVs or is that what your budget limit is?